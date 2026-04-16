FPJ Impact: Quick Pune Municipal Corporation Response Resolves Kharadi Water Contamination Concerns | Sourced

Following The Free Press Journal's coverage of contaminated drinking water in Pune's Kharadi area, civic authorities have swung into action, offering much-needed relief to residents and initiating steps toward a permanent solution.

Residents expressed gratitude for the coverage. “We are very thankful for the impactful media reporting, which helped highlight the seriousness of the issue and its potential impact on the health of residents,” said Akshay Poorey, Joint Secretary of the Kharadi Residents Welfare.

He further acknowledged the prompt response from local corporators Surendra Pathare and Shailyjeet Bansode, who visited the site to assess the situation and guide civic officials. Nitin Jadhav has also been actively involved in coordinating efforts on the ground.

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A team led by Dr Diksha Sonwane from the PMC's Health Department conducted a thorough inspection, collecting water samples and carrying out door-to-door health checks across the society. The Health, Water Supply, and Drainage Departments are now working in coordination to address the issue with urgency.

As an immediate relief measure, residents have started receiving free water tankers until the regular supply from the PMC is restored. Authorities have assured that the problem will be resolved by Friday, April 17.

Resident Tushar Solanki said, “We appreciate the quick response from the authorities after the issue was highlighted. Ground action has started, and we are hopeful that a permanent and safe solution will be implemented without further delay.”

Another resident, Ankit Tandon, added, “It is reassuring to see officials on the ground and immediate steps being taken. The supply of water tankers has brought temporary relief, and we expect a complete resolution within the promised timeline.”