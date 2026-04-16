PMC Postpones April 16 Water Cut In Pune Due To Tanker Strike; Supply To Continue As Usual | Sourced

Pune: The planned water supply shutdown across Pune on Thursday, April 16, has been postponed due to the tanker strike that was going on and certain other technical issues, the Pune Municipal Corporation said.

The civic body had earlier scheduled a citywide water cut for maintenance and repair works. However, considering the disruption already caused by the tanker operators' strike, officials decided to delay the shutdown to avoid further inconvenience to residents.

According to the Chief Engineer of the Water Supply Department, the situation was reviewed before taking the decision. With many areas already depending on tanker water due to the strike, a complete supply halt could have created serious difficulties for citizens.

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Following the announcement, PMC confirmed that regular water supply has been restored and will continue as usual for now. The administration also said that a new date for the water cut will be announced soon after the situation stabilises.

Residents have been advised to take note of the change and stay updated about the revised schedule. The civic body assured that steps are being taken to ensure essential services remain unaffected and that any future disruptions will be managed carefully to reduce public inconvenience.