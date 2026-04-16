Pune Crime: MD Drug Racket Busted In Wagholi; Two Held, Contraband Worth ₹31 Lakh Seized | Sourced

Wagholi Police in Pune have arrested two individuals involved in the sale of MD (Mephedrone) drugs and seized contraband and assets worth ₹31.06 lakh from the jurisdiction.

The accused have been identified as Yogesh Subhash Kangare (38), a resident of Shivkrupa Building, Sainagar, Lohegaon, and Sonu Singh alias Manuvendra alias Sonu Shankar Singh (42), a resident of Vidyanagar, Goodwill Residency, Tingrenagar.

According to police officials, the incident came to light when a patrol team from Wagholi Police Station was conducting routine patrolling on Satav Wasti Road. During the patrol, Police Constables Pradip Mote and Vishal Gaikwad noticed a suspicious individual attempting to flee upon seeing the police.

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The suspect, Yogesh Kangare, was detained at the spot. Upon searching him, police recovered 5 grams of MD powder valued at ₹1.08 lakh. His car was also seized, and he was taken into custody.

During interrogation, Kangare revealed that the drugs were supplied by his associate, Sonu Singh. Acting on this information, police traced and apprehended Singh. A search of his possession led to the recovery of 8 grams of MD powder worth ₹1.47 lakh, along with a two-wheeler and a mobile phone.

Further investigation led the police to Singh’s residence, where a search of the parking area uncovered an Audi car. Upon inspection, 23 grams of MD powder worth ₹4.64 lakh was found inside the vehicle. The car, valued at ₹20 lakh, was also seized.

In total, the police recovered 37 grams of MD powder, along with two cars, a two-wheeler, and mobile phones, amounting to ₹31.06 lakh.

Senior Police Inspector Nandakumar Gaikwad of Wagholi Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “The accused have been arrested, and police are interrogating them. Soon, the other involved people will be arrested. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation, and accordingly, action will be taken.”