Pune: G20 Interfaith Summit At MIT WPU Promotes India's Diversity For Global Peace

Dr Dalbir Singh, President of One Globe Forum and National Secretary of Congress, highlighted India's rich tapestry of religions and languages as a formidable strength that can foster global harmony. Speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of the 'G20 Interfaith Summit' held at the world's largest Peace Dome in Rajbaugh Loni Kalbhor, he emphasized the importance of understanding and respecting this diversity to ensure differences don't lead to divisions. The summit concluded on Thursday.

The summit, organized by MIT World Peace University in collaboration with various partners including the G20 Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities and the US-based G20 Interfaith Forum, witnessed the presence of global dignitaries. These included W Cole Durham, President of the G20 Interfaith Forum in the USA, Prof Katharina Marshall of Georgetown University, Swami Amritswaroopananda Puri of Amrita University, Bishop Felix Machado, religious guru Sheikh ul Islam Allahshukur Pashazade from Azerbaijan, Marjia Dalal representing the Bahí community, and Dr Pushpita Awasthi.

The event was presided over by Founder President of MIT World Peace University, Dr Vishwanath Karad. Rahul Karad, Dr RM Chitnis, and Dr Milind Pandey, were also present.

Dr Dalbir Singh stressed the importance of respecting all religions while being proud of one's own beliefs, echoing India's message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) to the world. He commended MIT's efforts in advancing world peace.

W Cole Durham highlighted the need for comprehensive efforts to promote world peace, with a particular focus on involving youth. He emphasized India's message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' as vital for global harmony.

Rahul Karad underscored India's leadership role in various fields, including space exploration, and the importance of promoting peace to the world through initiatives like this conference.

Dr Vishwanath Karad emphasized the synergy of science and spirituality in bringing happiness and peace to the world, recognizing India as a messenger of world peace.

The summit's participants discussed concrete steps and roles to promote world peace, with Dr Gautam Bapat moderating the discussions.

Bishop Felix Machado highlighted that no religion advocates hatred, emphasizing the need for communication to strengthen world peace efforts. He praised Dr Vishwanath Karad for his role as a true apostle of world peace, particularly in a world scarred by conflict and terrorism.

