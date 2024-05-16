 Pune: Former Parvati BJP MLA Vishwas Gangurde Passes Away
Pune: Former Parvati BJP MLA Vishwas Gangurde Passes Away

Kothurd MLA and Minister Chandrakant Patil visited his house in Parvati and paid tributes.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, May 16, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Former Pune BJP city president and former MLA of Parvati Vishwas Gangurde passed away on Thursday.

Gangurde became a corporator for the first time in 1978 in Pune Municipal Corporation. He fought against the Emergency in the country imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He was the Mayor of Pune from 1992 to 1995. In 1999, he was elected from the Parvati Assembly Constituency.

Current BJP President, Dheeraj Ghate paid tribute to the leader and said that Gangurde's work as the city president and MLA will continue to inspire them all.

Meanwhile, Kothurd MLA and Minister Chandrakant Patil visited his house in Parvati and paid tributes.

