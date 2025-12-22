Pune: First-Time Voters Demand Accountability, Safety & Quality Education Ahead Of PMC Polls | File Photo

With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections nearing, voices from the city’s student community and first-time voters are growing louder. They have shared their views, demands and frustrations, raising serious concerns about safety, education, housing, transport and basic civic infrastructure.

Long known as the “Oxford of the East”, Pune’s identity as an educational hub is now under scrutiny amid rising crime and governance challenges. Students from across Maharashtra and even abroad come to Pune for education. However, increasing criminal incidents are negatively impacting the city’s academic atmosphere, said competitive exam aspirant Nitin Andhale.

Pune's educational image is changing due to rising crime

“Pune attracts students from across the country and overseas, but in recent times, its educational image is changing due to rising crime. Corporators must actively work towards reducing crime. There is also no regulation on hostel and study room rents, leading to the exploitation of students. Coaching institutes, hostels and libraries often lack basic facilities and security. Elected representatives must ensure strict enforcement of government norms,” Andhale said.

Equal opportunities must be given

Abhijit Ambre, another student speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the PMC should build safe, clean and digitally equipped municipal schools, ensure adequate teacher recruitment, and deliver quality primary education in Marathi and other mother tongues. "Equal opportunities must be given to poor, marginalised, disabled and migrant students to prevent dropouts. Health, nutrition and counselling systems in schools, along with stronger parent-community participation, are equally important," he added.

Parents are now hesitant

Tukaram Shinde, a research scholar, expressed deep concern over violent crimes. He said, “Pune has always been known as the city of education. But in recent years, an atmosphere of fear has developed with daylight murders and assaults. Parents are now hesitant to send their children here. This identity must be protected, and candidates contesting the elections should take these issues seriously.”

Public toilets are in a pathetic condition

Apeksha Nigade, highlighting women’s safety and infrastructure issues, questioned electoral priorities. “As a woman, I wonder whether these elections will focus on real basic issues. Public toilets are in a pathetic condition, public transport problems remain unresolved, and women do not feel safe while travelling. Increasing bus frequency and focusing on fundamental civic services should be the administration’s priority,” she said.

Pollution-free rivers, modern public transport

Dayanand Pawar highlighted that until the early 2000s, Pune was clean, eco-friendly and known for education. “Today, air pollution, declining education standards and unchecked population growth are pushing the city towards chaos. Pollution-free rivers, modern public transport and quality education from primary to higher levels should be top priorities in the PMC elections,” he said.

First-time voters, many of them students, are also demanding accountability and transparency.

Rohit Kulkarni (19), a first-time voter and engineering student, said, “This is my first vote, and I want candidates to talk about student safety, affordable housing and reliable public transport. We don’t want promises; we want timelines and accountability. After a period of time, all politicians forget their promises and work to increase their bank balance.”

Sneha Patil (20), a first-time voter pursuing commerce, added, “Young voters like us expect clean governance, digital civic services and safe public spaces. If Pune is an education hub, students should not struggle for basic facilities and security.”