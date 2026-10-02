Pune: FDA Seizes Food Products Worth ₹18.25 Lakh, Suspends Licences Of 17 Establishments | Sourced

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune Division, launched a special inspection drive ahead of the festive season, conducting raids at 10 establishments and seizing food products worth ₹18,25,832 on suspicion of adulteration and alleged labelling and misbranding deficiencies. In a separate action, the department suspended the food licences of 17 establishments, including hotels, restaurants and milk collection centres, citing major violations of food safety requirements and unhygienic conditions.

The action was undertaken as part of the ‘Safe Food, Safe Drug, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign of Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. According to the FDA Pune Division, the special campaign was conducted between September 26 and September 30, covering establishments in Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts.

Among the food products seized during the drive were shrikhand, sweet lassi, mango lassi, cow ghee, khoya, papdi, puri and low-fat paneer. The department said the seizures were made after the products were suspected to be adulterated or found to have labelling or misbranding-related deficiencies.

In Pune district, on September 26, FDA officials raided M/s Navnath Milk and Milk Products Pvt Ltd, Gat No. 973, Magarwadi, Post Karanje, Tal. Baramati. The department seized 81 kg of Shrikhand (Navnath), valued at ₹25,920, on suspicion of adulteration and for labelling and misbranding deficiencies.

On the same day, officials raided M/s Aditi Milk and Milk Product, Maharashtra State Co-op Marketing Federation Warehouse, Nira, Purandar. A total of 223 kg of sweet lassi and mango lassi, valued at ₹83,300, was seized.

Another raid was conducted at M/s Ocean Milk and Food Product, Gat No. 480, A/P Hatwalan, Tal. Daund, Dist. Pune, where the FDA seized 299 kg of cow ghee and khoya valued at ₹2,08,000.

On September 30, the FDA raided M/s Morbiwala Sweets and Namkeen, Sr. No. 88/346, Maharshinagar. Officials seized 4.4 kg of papdi and puri namkeen, comprising 400-gram packets, valued at ₹2,290.

The drive also extended to Kolhapur district. On September 30, FDA officials raided M/s Satvik Milk Products, near Sambhaji Chowk, Ichalkaranji, and seized 18.2 kg of loose low-fat paneer, valued at ₹9,166, citing suspicion of adulteration and labelling and misbranding deficiencies.

The FDA also initiated action against hotels, restaurants and other food establishments after inspections revealed violations of food safety requirements.

The licence of M/s Sai Prasad Veg / Shri Dilip Sadashiv Shetty, Navi Peth, Pune, was suspended after officials found major violations of Schedule 4 provisions of the food safety regulations, along with unhygienic conditions and the presence of flies and insects.

Similar action was taken against M/s Manas Family (Satara) Resto and Lounge / Shri Sanjay Eknath Kshirsagar, Balgandharv Chowk, Shivajinagar. The FDA cited major violations of Schedule 4 provisions and unhygienic conditions, including the presence of flies and insects.

The food licence of M/s Navale Hospitality (Shivarsh Veg Restaurant), S. No. 992/2/1, Pune-Bengaluru Highway, Warje, was also suspended following the detection of major violations under Schedule 4 and unhygienic conditions, including the presence of flies and insects.

The department further suspended the licence of M/s Hotel Rajput, Shirur, Tal. Shirur, Pune District, after finding major violations of Schedule 4 provisions and unhygienic conditions, including the presence of flies and insects.

The licence of M/s J.K. Chinese, Baramati, Tal. Baramati, District Pune (Reg. Hotel), was also suspended on similar grounds.

The FDA said these licences were suspended with immediate effect in the interest of public health and welfare.

A significant part of the drive focused on milk collection centres and dairy establishments, particularly in Pune and Satara districts.

In Pune district, action was taken against M/s Vishnu Vitthal Jadhav Milk Cooling Centre, Indapur; M/s Shinde Collect Milk, Indapur; M/s Jay Shriram Milk Collection Centre No. 1, Indapur; M/s Jay Shriram Milk Collection Centre No. 2, Indapur; and M/s Kanhabanay Cooperative Milk Collection Centre, Baramati.

At each of these establishments, the FDA cited major violations of Schedule 4 provisions of the food safety regulations and unhygienic conditions. Their food licences were consequently suspended with immediate effect in the interest of public health and welfare.

Further action was taken against M/s Malganga Milk and Agro Products, Daund; M/s Shri Mor Manlaj Milk Collection Centre, Daund; M/s Shivkrupa Milk Collection and Chilling, Indapur; and M/s Heritage Foods Ltd. (Milk Collection Centre), Indapur.

In Satara district, the department suspended the licences of M/s Shri Sevagiri Milk and Milk Products, At. Po. Unbarmale, Tal. Khatav, District Satara, and M/s Nature Delight Dairy and Dairy Products Pvt. Ltd., Unit Palashi, Tal. Man, District Satara. Both establishments are identified as milk collection centres in the FDA action note.

The licence of M/s Heritage Foods Limited (Milk Collection Centre), At. Po. Bijawadi, Tal. Man, District Satara, was also suspended on the same grounds.

The FDA warned that demand for food products increases during the festive period, particularly for khoya, mawa, sweets, dairy products and other food items. The department also appealed to consumers to be cautious about the use of vegetable fat and other ingredients in milk and milk products.

DV Bhogawade, Joint Commissioner (Food), Pune Division, FDA, said, “During the inspections, we found serious violations of food safety requirements at several establishments, including major unhygienic conditions and deficiencies in the manner in which food was handled and stored. Wherever such violations were found, action was taken as per the provisions of the food safety regulations. The licences of the concerned establishments were suspended with immediate effect after considering the nature of the violations, as the primary objective is to protect public health and ensure that only safe and hygienic food reaches consumers.”