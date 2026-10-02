Pune: FDA Seizes Fake Amul Cheese, Prohibited Flavoured Tobacco Worth ₹30.89 Lakh | Sourced

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, seized counterfeit Amul cheese and prohibited flavoured tobacco worth a total of ₹30.89 lakh during separate actions in Pune on September 30 as part of its ‘Safe Food, Safe Drug, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign and festive-season drive.

The action was conducted under the guidance of Tukaram Munde, Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Maharashtra. In one of the actions, FDA officials seized 430 kg of counterfeit Amul cheese valued at ₹2,57,164.

According to the FDA, Food Safety Officers Namrata Mohite and Pooja Bagade, under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner (Food) Narayan Sarkate, conducted an action at the residence of Yasin Khan alias Sajid Khan in Pune district. During the inspection, officials found that the original expiry dates on Amul products were allegedly being removed and replaced with new dates. Counterfeit Amul labels were also allegedly being used on cheese intended for sale.

The seized 430 kg of cheese, valued at ₹2,57,164, was taken as food samples for analysis.

In a separate joint action, the FDA’s Pune team and the Pune Police Commissionerate’s Crime Branch raided the same premises in connection with the alleged packing of prohibited flavoured tobacco.

Officials found that substances including rose water, menthol and glycerol were being mixed with ordinary tobacco. The material was then allegedly packed as prohibited flavoured tobacco using a packing machine for sale in the market.

The FDA seized prohibited flavoured tobacco worth ₹28,32,164 during the action. A packing machine valued at approximately ₹1 lakh was also seized, and the premises were sealed.

Following the action, an FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.