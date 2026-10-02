Pune: Google Searches On ‘Easy Way To Kill Someone’, Lohagad Fort Found In Ketan Agarwal Murder Chargesheet | AI

Pune: The accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case allegedly searched online for information about deaths, trekking incidents and ways to conceal evidence before the realtor was killed at Lohagad Fort, according to the chargesheet filed by Pune Rural Police.

The 5,053-page chargesheet, filed before the Wadgaon Maval court on September 19, states that Agarwal’s fiancée Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary searched Google, YouTube and social media platforms for information that police believe was linked to the alleged murder plan.

Among the searches listed in the chargesheet were “Easy way to kill someone”, “Lohagad Fort”, “Trekking Incident”, “How to Delete Google Account” and “How to format iPhone - No history on calls”. The accused also allegedly searched for information related to deaths and methods of concealing evidence.

Police have also claimed that Goyal and Chaudhary searched for information about the Meghalaya honeymoon murder of Raja Raghuvanshi and other cases involving deaths.

A key part of the alleged online research concerned the death of 21-year-old Mansi Govindpurkar, who went missing in March 2025 and was later found dead near Lohagad Fort. According to the chargesheet, Goyal came across information about the case on Facebook and subsequently discussed the Lohagad location with Chaudhary.

The chargesheet states that the two allegedly studied the location and later decided that Agarwal could be pushed from the fort to make his death appear accidental. Police have alleged that the information was also shared with accused Ritesh Hange.

Agarwal, 26, died on June 18. His death was initially believed to have been caused by an accidental fall from Lohagad Fort. However, the subsequent investigation concluded that he had allegedly been pushed from the fort.

Police have cited mobile phone data, call detail records, social media material, messages, photographs, witness statements and technical analysis certificates as digital and documentary evidence in the case. The recovered digital material has been submitted to the court as part of the chargesheet.

The chargesheet names Goyal, Chaudhary and Hange as accused in the murder case. All the allegations are part of the prosecution’s case and are subject to proceedings before the court.