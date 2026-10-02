Pune: New Details Emerge In Ketan Agarwal Murder Probe, Chetan Pursued Another Woman Before Murder | Sourced

Pune: New details have emerged in the investigation into the murder of Ketan Agarwal, with police finding that accused Chetan Chaudhary allegedly tried to pursue another woman in Pune months before the murder. Police have also found that Chaudhary and Siya Goyal allegedly stayed at two hotels in the city before their marriage was fixed.

According to police, Chaudhary allegedly approached a college student from Latur on May 9, 2026. At the time, the woman was staying in Pune with a friend. Police have recorded the statements of both women as part of the investigation.

According to the woman's statement, she and her friend went to a club on SB Road for a party with the friend's boyfriend and Chaudhary. After the party, the four went to a lodge in the Market Yard area.

The woman said her friend went into one room with her boyfriend, while she went into another room with Chaudhary. She alleged that Chaudhary forcibly tried to initiate a relationship with her. She later informed her friend about the incident.

The friend also told police that Chaudhary had allegedly tried to pursue a relationship with her on two or three occasions.

Police Find Chaudhary, Siya Goyal Stayed At Two Pune Hotels

The investigation has also revealed that Chetan Chaudhary and Siya Goyal had stayed at two different hotels in Pune before her marriage with Ketan Agarwal was fixed, according to police.

In November 2025, Chaudhary booked a room at a hotel on NIBM Road, where he was allotted Room 304. The hotel’s assistant finance manager told police that Chaudhary submitted his Aadhaar card, while Goyal provided her learner’s licence as identity proof.

The two checked out at around 1 pm the following day. Police have obtained copies of the identity documents submitted during their stay.

Police also found that Chaudhary and Goyal stayed at another hotel in the Gultekdi area in January 2026. The hotel manager’s statement has been recorded as part of the investigation.

The hotel records and statements are now being examined as part of the ongoing probe into the Ketan Agarwal murder case.