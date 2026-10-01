Nashik: Sachin Shah Appointed Chairman Of MCCIA’s Nashik Branch |

Nashik: Sachin Shah has been appointed Chairman of the Nashik Branch of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MCCIA). Deepali Chandak and Suresh Chawla have been appointed Co-Chairpersons, while Bhavesh Manek has been named District Coordinator.

The appointments were announced during the Chamber’s executive committee meeting held in Mumbai on September 29, 2026, in the presence of President Ravindra Mangave, Immediate Past President (IPP) Santosh Mandlecha and other office-bearers.

Established in 1927, the Maharashtra Chamber is currently celebrating its centenary year. The Nashik branch, established in 1973, has played a role in promoting trade, industry and agriculture in North Maharashtra while connecting the region’s business community with global markets.

Shah said the responsibility of serving as Chairman of the Nashik Branch was both an honour and a responsibility. He said he would work to fulfil the trust placed in him by Mangave and Mandlecha, with the support of the entire team.

He added that in the era of artificial intelligence and rapidly changing technology, he would focus on helping entrepreneurs, farmers and business communities benefit from new knowledge and technology.