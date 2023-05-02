 Pune: Father, son drown at agro-tourism center, mother rescued
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Father, son drown at agro-tourism center, mother rescued

Pune: Father, son drown at agro-tourism center, mother rescued

The Charangbaba Hotel and Agro-tourism Center, owned by Satyawan's father Shivaji Gajare, is located on the Belhe-Jejuri highway near Jambut (Panchatle).

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Father, son drown at agro-tourism center, mother rescued | FPJ

A family outing turned tragic when a father and son drowned at the Charangbaba Agro-tourism Center in Jambut, Shirur Taluka. Satyawan Shivaji Gajare (28) and his son, Rajvansh Satyawan Gajare (2), lost their lives in the incident while the mother, Snehalsatya Satyawan Gajare (25), was rescued in time by relatives and hotel staff.

Read Also
Faux-Police Romance: Delivery boy poses as cop to impress girlfriend, caught by Pune Police
article-image

Family outing turns tragic

The family was at the hotel premises on Sunday afternoon when Rajvansh fell into the water while playing in the field. Satyawan rushed to his rescue, but unfortunately, he couldn't swim and also drowned.

The Charangbaba Hotel and Agro-tourism Center, owned by Satyawan's father Shivaji Gajare, is located on the Belhe-Jejuri highway near Jambut (Panchatle). The hotel staff and relatives who heard the commotion immediately rushed to rescue them. Two of them, Kiran and a waiter, were also admitted to the hospital, but Satyawan and Rajvansh couldn't be saved.

Read Also
Mumbai-Pune route among top 10 busiest routes in India: Study
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Ajit Pawar launches Xerox machine at party worker's shop amidst busy schedule

Pune: Ajit Pawar launches Xerox machine at party worker's shop amidst busy schedule

Pune: Father, son drown at agro-tourism center, mother rescued

Pune: Father, son drown at agro-tourism center, mother rescued

Faux-Police Romance: Delivery boy poses as cop to impress girlfriend, caught by Pune Police

Faux-Police Romance: Delivery boy poses as cop to impress girlfriend, caught by Pune Police

Punekars, now roam the city in PMPML's AC tourist bus for Just ₹500!

Punekars, now roam the city in PMPML's AC tourist bus for Just ₹500!

MCCIA launches Youth Fellowship Programme 2023-24; check details here

MCCIA launches Youth Fellowship Programme 2023-24; check details here