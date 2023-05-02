Pune: Father, son drown at agro-tourism center, mother rescued | FPJ

A family outing turned tragic when a father and son drowned at the Charangbaba Agro-tourism Center in Jambut, Shirur Taluka. Satyawan Shivaji Gajare (28) and his son, Rajvansh Satyawan Gajare (2), lost their lives in the incident while the mother, Snehalsatya Satyawan Gajare (25), was rescued in time by relatives and hotel staff.

Family outing turns tragic

The family was at the hotel premises on Sunday afternoon when Rajvansh fell into the water while playing in the field. Satyawan rushed to his rescue, but unfortunately, he couldn't swim and also drowned.

The Charangbaba Hotel and Agro-tourism Center, owned by Satyawan's father Shivaji Gajare, is located on the Belhe-Jejuri highway near Jambut (Panchatle). The hotel staff and relatives who heard the commotion immediately rushed to rescue them. Two of them, Kiran and a waiter, were also admitted to the hospital, but Satyawan and Rajvansh couldn't be saved.