Pune: Fake Documents Used To Grab Elderly Woman's Balewadi Plot; 9 Booked | Representative Image

Baner Police have registered an offence against nine persons for allegedly attempting to grab a senior citizen’s property in Balewadi using forged documents, fake stamp papers and bogus power of attorney papers. The alleged fraud took place between November 16, 2025, and March 3, 2026.

The accused have been identified as Shreyash Manubhai Doshi (64), Anita Shreyash Doshi (60), both residents of Yerwada, Brijkishore Ramprasad (47) of Navi Mumbai, Kiran Balasaheb Magar (36) from Satara district, Advocate Jayaraj Doke, Yash Kalidas Kalate of Wakad, Amit Agrawal, Rajesh Rajratna of Wadgaon Sheri, Mahesh Waghmode, and their associates.

According to the police, the complaint was filed by 76-year-old Mridula Sudhir Thorat, a resident of Ideal Colony on Paud Road.

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Thorat had legally purchased a 498 sq. meter plot in Balewadi in 1999 through a registered sale deed executed via a general power of attorney. The property has remained in her name since then. However, on November 16, 2025, accused Amit Agrawal allegedly encroached upon the land, removed the complainant’s name board, and installed his own. With the help of a crane, a security cabin was also illegally placed on the plot.

When questioned, the accused produced a power of attorney document claiming it was executed by the complainant in 1999. Upon verification, the document was found to be forged. Thorat stated she had never issued any power of attorney to anyone.

Further investigation revealed that Shreyash Doshi allegedly fabricated documents showing that Thorat had transferred rights via power of attorney and used them to fraudulently transfer the property in the name of his wife, Anita Doshi. These forged documents were also submitted to the revenue authorities.

Police said fake witnesses, including Brijkishore Ramprasad and Kiran Magar, were used to authenticate the documents, while Advocate Jayaraj Doke allegedly prepared the forged papers. Additionally, the accused allegedly created multiple versions of the same fake power of attorney by altering names and circulating them among different parties to facilitate fraudulent transactions.

In a further twist, Doshi is accused of producing a fake Rupee Bank statement to show that payment had been made to the complainant. However, verification revealed that the bank had no such account in his name, and the Hadapsar branch of the bank did not even exist in June 2000. The bank confirmed that the statement was completely fabricated.

The accused also allegedly threatened the complainant and attempted to grab the land forcefully.

The matter is under further investigation.