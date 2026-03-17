Pune Firing Case: Wrestler-Turned-Criminal Sagar Moholkar Dies After Firing Incident At Sassoon Hospital | Sourced

Pune: Wrestler-turned-criminal Sagar Kisam Moholkar (32), who was critically injured in a firing incident earlier this month, died during treatment at Sassoon General Hospital on Monday.

A resident of Jamwadi in Jamkhed taluka of Ahilyanagar, Moholkar had gained notoriety after an altercation involving Pune gangster Nilesh Ghaywal during a wrestling event last year. He had multiple criminal cases registered against him, including serious offences, and was released on bail in January.

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According to police, the attack took place on March 9 around 7.30 pm in Noorani Colony, Jamkhed, when Moholkar was on his way home. Two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire, shooting multiple rounds and leaving him critically injured. He was first taken to a private hospital, then shifted to a government facility in Ahilyanagar, and later moved to Sassoon Hospital in Pune for advanced treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police Inspector Dashrath Choudhary confirmed the death and said the attack stemmed from an ongoing gang rivalry. “Members of the Nilesh Ghaywal gang are suspected to be behind the firing. Two accused have been arrested so far, and efforts are on to trace others. Murder charges will be invoked,” he said.

The incident had created panic in the area, with visuals related to the case circulating widely on social media. Police have also detained one suspect from Pune in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Nilesh Ghaywal, a known gangster from Pune, is believed to be in the United Kingdom after allegedly fleeing India using fraudulent documents. He has been declared an absconder, and efforts are underway to bring him back with the help of Interpol.