Mrunal Thakur Visits Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple In Pune, Shares Post On Instagram | Mrunal Thakur's Instagram

Pune: Actress Mrunal Thakur visited the renowned Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Pune on Tuesday and sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha during her visit to the city.

Considered one of the most famous and revered temples in Pune, the Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple holds immense cultural and religious significance. It is widely regarded as a must-visit landmark, with devotees and visitors from across the country making it a point to seek blessings there whenever they are in the city.

Taking to Instagram, Mrunal posted pictures from the temple and wrote in Marathi, “If you come to Pune and don’t seek Bappa’s blessings, what have you even done?”

Her post quickly drew attention on social media, with fans appreciating her visit to the iconic temple and the heartfelt caption.

Mrunal Thakur rose to widespread fame with her performance in Sita Ramam, which earned her critical acclaim and a strong fan following. She has also been seen in films like Jersey and Hi Nanna, further establishing her as a versatile performer.

The actress continues to remain busy on the professional front, with several projects lined up in the coming months. Her visit to Pune and the temple once again highlights the enduring popularity of the Dagdusheth Ganpati among celebrities and devotees alike.