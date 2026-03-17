Three Killed As Tyre Burst Triggers Jeep To Jump Divider, Ram Truck On Pune–Solapur Highway | Representational Image

Pune: A tragic road accident occurred on Tuesday morning on the Pune-Solapur National Highway near the Loni Deokar area in Indapur taluka, resulting in the death of three persons.

According to police, a cruiser jeep lost control after one of its tyres burst while it was travelling from Pune towards Solapur. The vehicle across the road divider and collided head-on with an oncoming truck. The impact of the crash was severe, completely crushing the front portion of the jeep.

The deceased have been identified as Pramod Balaso Khawale (28), a resident of Madanwadi in Indapur taluka, Shashank Kotia (32) from Gautamnagar, Gwalior, and Vijaysinh Rajput (35) from Triloknagar, Madhya Pradesh. Preliminary reports indicate that all three were employed with a private company in the Loni Deokar MIDC area.

Police officials stated that the cruiser jeep (MH 14 LB 1613) suffered a sudden tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle crossed the divider and crashed into a truck (MH 12 YQ 6603) coming from the opposite direction.

Upon receiving information, a team from the Indapur Highway Police Assistance Centre rushed to the spot. The damaged vehicles were cleared from the road, and traffic was restored. Further investigation into the incident is currently underway.