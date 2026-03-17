Pune Enforces OTP-Based LPG Delivery, 96-Hour Deadline Set, Says Jitendra Dudi | File Pic

Pune: In a major move to streamline LPG distribution in Pune, District Collector Jitendra Dudi has directed that domestic gas cylinders be supplied strictly through an OTP-based verification system, with mandatory home delivery within 96 hours of booking.

The decision was taken during a meeting at the Collector’s office with representatives of oil companies and gas agencies across the district. Authorities have been instructed to ensure that cylinders are delivered only through OTP authentication to improve transparency and prevent misuse. Direct distribution from warehouses, gas agencies, or any other locations has been completely prohibited.

Gas agencies have been asked to install clear signboards outside their offices and storage points, informing customers that cylinders will only be delivered to their homes through OTP verification within the stipulated time. Additionally, agencies must send SMS notifications to registered consumers, advising them of the new system and urging them not to gather outside distribution centres.

The administration has made it compulsory for all distributors to complete deliveries within 96 hours. Strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt the system, while the police have been directed to ensure smooth implementation without any interference.

This move is expected to bring relief to consumers who earlier had to stand in long queues or wait for days for cylinder delivery. The new system aims to eliminate crowding at gas agencies and curb irregular practices in distribution.

Under the revised rules, cylinders will not be handed over without OTP verification during home delivery. Practices such as collecting cylinders directly from agencies or warehouses have now been discontinued, with the administration clearly emphasising doorstep delivery as the only mode.

To address complaints of delays, oil companies have also been instructed to adhere strictly to the 96-hour delivery timeline. A waiting period has been introduced to prevent hoarding, meaning customers will not be eligible for another cylinder before 25 days of the previous delivery. This rule will apply across the city, including IT hubs like Hinjewadi.

Furthermore, e-KYC has been made mandatory for all domestic LPG consumers through biometric Aadhaar authentication. To simplify the process, customers can now complete e-KYC from home using the official mobile applications of their respective gas providers along with the Aadhaar FaceRD app, removing the need to visit agencies in person.