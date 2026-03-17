Pune: 3 Teams Deployed To Curb Black Marketing Of LPG Cylinders In City | File Photo

Gas supply in Pune has been affected amid the ongoing global tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel. The situation worsened due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, leading to shortages that are now impacting the availability of LPG cylinders across the city.

Commercial gas supply has been disrupted, while domestic consumers are facing difficulties in obtaining cylinders. Reports of black marketing in several parts of Pune have prompted the Food and Civil Supplies Department to step up enforcement.

Food Supply Officer Prashant Khatal said that three special teams have been deployed across the city to take action against the illegal sale of LPG. So far, inspections have been carried out at around 150 locations.

Authorities have urged citizens to report any instances of black marketing. “If anyone is found selling LPG cylinders illegally at inflated rates, strict and immediate action will be taken,” Khatal said.

Following instructions from the district administration, monitoring teams have also been activated at the taluka level. These teams are inspecting gas agencies and keeping a close watch on long queues outside distribution centres.

To streamline supply and prevent misuse, gas agencies have been directed to ensure home delivery of cylinders only after proper booking, instead of over-the-counter distribution.

Officials clarified that Pune continues to distribute nearly 93,000 domestic LPG cylinders daily, and citizens need not panic. People have been advised not to believe rumours and to rely only on official communication.