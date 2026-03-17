Kidnap-For-Ransom Gang Busted In Pune: 2 Held By Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Anti-Extortion Cell of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate’s (PCPC) Crime Branch has arrested two habitual offenders involved in kidnapping for ransom and robbery. The cell has solved two serious cases registered in Bhosari and Sangvi Police Stations.

The accused have been identified as Pawan Chhagan Ujgare (26) and Sumit Hanumant Karad (28). Police seized valuables worth Rs 5.16 lakh, including two mobile phones, two koytas, two rickshaws used in the crimes and cash.

The action began on 16th March after a distress call was received by the Control Room, which forwarded it to the local police station and crime branch promptly. The caller reported that his brother, Suraj Shelar (32), had been beaten, kidnapped and threatened over a money dispute.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Bhosari Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate). Police said the accused had forced the victim into a rickshaw and abducted him after demanding money.

During the probe, officers found that the same accused were also involved in a robbery case reported on 15th March within the limits of the Sangvi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).

In that case, a 35-year-old man was picked up in a rickshaw on the pretext of a ride. He was taken to an isolated spot in Pimple Gurav, where the accused threatened him with a koyta, assaulted him and robbed him of his mobile phone and cash. They also forced him to share his PhonePe password and transferred Rs 14,810 from his account.

Taking the cases seriously, police formed special teams under the guidance of senior officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar.

DCP Dr Pawar said that using technical surveillance and a tip-off, the Anti-Extortion Cell traced the suspects to the Bhosari MIDC area. They were found moving in two rickshaws near a company in G Block.

When police tried to catch them, the accused attempted to flee but were overpowered and arrested. Police said both cases have now been detected. Further investigation is ongoing at the concerned police stations.