Businessman Kidnapped By Gang Posing As UP Police In Rahatani; Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Rescue Victim After 100-km Chase | Sourced

Pimpri Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police rescued a businessman who was kidnapped by a gang posing as Uttar Pradesh Police and demanding Rs 50 lakh ransom, officials announced on Friday. The accused were caught after a nearly 100-kilometre chase near Sangamner in Ahilyanagar District.

The victim has been identified as Suresh Kumar Babumal Jaiswani, a resident of Rahatani. A complaint was filed by his brother, Ramesh Kumar Babumal Jaiswani, at the Kalewadi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).

Police said that Jaiswani runs a business manufacturing metal doors and windows in Pimpri. On Monday evening, he was travelling on a two-wheeler in the Rahatani area for work.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar said that four men approached him near a closed hotel in the Shivraj Nagar area of Rahatani. The suspects claimed they were officers from the Uttar Pradesh Police and said they needed to question him. They then asked him to get into their car.

Police mentioned that when Jaiswani sensed danger and tried to escape, one of the accused pushed his bike, causing him to fall. The suspects then forced him into the vehicle and fled. Though some people were present nearby, they did not intervene, as the men claimed to be police officers.

“Soon after the kidnapping, the accused called Jaiswani’s brother from the victim’s phone and demanded Rs 50 lakh for his release. They also threatened to kill him if the money was not paid,” said DCP Dr Pawar.

100 Km Chase Until Ahilyanagar

After receiving the complaint, the Pimpri Chinchwad Police launched a technical investigation. Police asked the victim’s brother to keep the kidnappers engaged on calls while officers tracked the location of the phone.

DCP Pawar said, “The investigation revealed that the suspects were fleeing the city. Police teams chased the vehicle for nearly 100 kilometres. With help from Sangamner Police Station, officers set up a trap near the Hiwargaon Pawasa toll plaza in Sangamner.”

The police intercepted the suspect vehicle, rescued Jaiswani and detained the accused. During the investigation, police found that the gang had forced the victim to transfer Rs 60,000 through Google Pay and had also taken Rs 5,000 cash from him.

Police also recovered two pistols, six cartridges, five mobile phones, a watch worth Rs 7 lakh and a car used in the crime. The total value of seized property is about Rs 18.28 lakh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Chandrashekhar Deepchand Gaur, Dilip Mohanlal Saroj, Rinku Alguram Saroj, Anil Girdharilal Saroj, Mukesh Kumar Rammurat Chamar and Santan Suresh Chavan. According to police reports, the accused, Gaur, is a history sheeter and has cases related to gang activities registered in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the preliminary investigation, the motive was just money. One of the acquaintances of the gang who knew the victim pointed them to him for money to be extorted, noted DCP Pawar.

Police said the accused had conducted a recce before committing the crime. CCTV footage from Rahatani also shows the suspects talking to the victim before forcing him into the car.

The operation was carried out by the Anti-Gunda Squad and Anti-Extortion Cell of the Pimpri Chinchwad Police’s Crime Branch under the leadership of Sr PI Rajendra Patil and API Harish Mane, along with their team. Further investigation is underway.