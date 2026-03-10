Pune: Bundgarden PSI Booked By ACB For Demanding ₹2 Lakh Bribe | Representational Image

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Pune, has registered a case against a Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) attached to Bundgarden Police Station for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a complainant to avoid registering a cheating case, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the information received, the accused officer has been identified as PSI Sandeep Khedkar, posted at Bundgarden Police Station.

The complainant, a 40-year-old man, had approached the ACB on February 3, 2026, alleging that Khedkar demanded Rs 2 lakh to refrain from registering a cheating offence against him based on a complaint application under inquiry at the police station.

Following the complaint, the ACB conducted a verification of the bribery demand on the same day. During the verification process, it was found that PSI Khedkar allegedly reduced the demand to Rs 1 lakh as a settlement amount for himself in order not to register the cheating case against the complainant.

Based on the findings of the verification, the ACB registered an offence against PSI Khedkar at Bundgarden Police Station.

The ACB has appealed to citizens to immediately report any government officer or employee demanding bribes beyond official fees. Citizens can contact the ACB Pune office on the helpline numbers provided by the department to lodge complaints regarding corruption.

Furthermore, the matter is under investigation.