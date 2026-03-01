Pune: Fake Alburel Drug Racket Busted; Multiple Firms Under Scanner

Representative Image | File Photo

A major counterfeit drug racket involving the spurious sale of a medicine branded as “Alburel” has come to light following an investigation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune Division. An FIR has been registered at Vishrambaug Police Station against multiple pharmaceutical traders and distributors across Maharashtra.

The complaint was filed by Drug Inspector Shrutika Kamlaring Jadhav, who has been serving under the Joint Commissioner, FDA Pune Division, since January 2024 under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The inspection was conducted on July 28, 2025, at Maitri Pharmaceuticals in Sadashiv Peth, Pune. During the visit, drug samples including “RituxRel” and “Alburel” were collected for testing. The samples were sent to the Government Analyst, Mumbai. In its report dated February 2, 2026, the analyst declared the Alburel batch as “spurious” under Section 17-B of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, stating that the sample failed the Indian Pharmacopoeia (I.P.) identification test.

Following the report, the FDA issued notices to Maitri Pharmaceuticals, directing them to provide purchase and sale records and initiate a recall of the affected stock.

According to documents submitted by Maitri Pharmaceuticals, the drug stock was procured from Sai Logistics, Nagpur, dated July 22, 2025. Further inquiries revealed that Shri Sai Logistics had sourced the stock from Nexus Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai.

Further investigation by FDA authorities in Mumbai and Nagpur traced the supply chain to RRT Pharma in Kamothe, Raigad district. Officials found that Nexus Lifecare and NRX Distributors LLP, Sion, Mumbai, had also received consignments linked to RRT Pharma under multiple invoices issued in July and August 2025. However, during the inquiry, RRT Pharma owner Ritesh Thombare reportedly failed to produce copies of relevant purchase and sale bills, stating via email that records were not available.

The counterfeit medicine bore the label of Reliance Life Science Nashik Pvt. Ltd. as the manufacturer. A sealed sample was sent to the company for verification.

In its written response dated February 5, 2026, the company clarified that it had not manufactured the seized batch and submitted comparison data to support its claim.

Officials revealed that this is not the first such instance. Earlier, separate batches of Alburel had also been declared fake. In that matter, a complaint was filed at Market Yard Police Station against RRT Pharma’s owner and another accused under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 2023.

Based on the findings, an FIR has been registered under Sections 318(4), 336(3), 340(2), 278, 60, and 3(5) of the IPC, 2023, against Maitri Pharmaceuticals, Pune, Shri Sai Logistics, Nagpur, Nexus Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, NRX Distributors LLP, Mumbai and RRT Pharma, Raigad.

Police Inspector Arun Dattu Ghodke has been assigned to investigate the case.

Authorities stated that the accused allegedly conspired to procure and distribute counterfeit medicines by misrepresenting them as genuine products, thereby endangering public health and defrauding patients and the government. Further investigation is underway to identify the source of manufacture and the location where the counterfeit drugs were produced.

FDA Joint Commissioner Girish Hukre said, "The investigation is now focused on tracing the source of the counterfeit stock and identifying whether the drug was manufactured locally or brought from outside. Police have registered an offence at Vishrambaug Police Station, and further action is underway."