 Pune: Fake Alburel Drug Racket Busted; Multiple Firms Under Scanner
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Fake Alburel Drug Racket Busted; Multiple Firms Under Scanner

Pune: Fake Alburel Drug Racket Busted; Multiple Firms Under Scanner

The complaint was filed by Drug Inspector Shrutika Kamlaring Jadhav, who has been serving under the Joint Commissioner, FDA Pune Division, since January 2024, under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940

Indu BhagatUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 06:15 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File Photo

A major counterfeit drug racket involving the spurious sale of a medicine branded as “Alburel” has come to light following an investigation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune Division. An FIR has been registered at Vishrambaug Police Station against multiple pharmaceutical traders and distributors across Maharashtra.

The complaint was filed by Drug Inspector Shrutika Kamlaring Jadhav, who has been serving under the Joint Commissioner, FDA Pune Division, since January 2024 under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The inspection was conducted on July 28, 2025, at Maitri Pharmaceuticals in Sadashiv Peth, Pune. During the visit, drug samples including “RituxRel” and “Alburel” were collected for testing. The samples were sent to the Government Analyst, Mumbai. In its report dated February 2, 2026, the analyst declared the Alburel batch as “spurious” under Section 17-B of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, stating that the sample failed the Indian Pharmacopoeia (I.P.) identification test.

Read Also
Pune Metro Records ₹8.22 Crore Revenue In February 2026; Ridership Crosses 53.24 Lakh
article-image

Following the report, the FDA issued notices to Maitri Pharmaceuticals, directing them to provide purchase and sale records and initiate a recall of the affected stock.

FPJ Shorts
ICAI CA Final January 2026 Declared: Check Pass Percentage Here
ICAI CA Final January 2026 Declared: Check Pass Percentage Here
Nora Fatehi Urges Unity Amid Middle East Crisis, Says She Feels 'Terrible' Over Innocent Lives Lost: 'Visuals Have Shaken Me...'
Nora Fatehi Urges Unity Amid Middle East Crisis, Says She Feels 'Terrible' Over Innocent Lives Lost: 'Visuals Have Shaken Me...'
ICAI CA Final Jan 2026 Results OUT: Meet The All India Rank Holders
ICAI CA Final Jan 2026 Results OUT: Meet The All India Rank Holders
86th Maharashtra Motor Transport Anniversary: 'Accident-Free Travel Is Sole Mission Of Transport Department,' Says Minister Pratap Sarnaik | VIDEO
86th Maharashtra Motor Transport Anniversary: 'Accident-Free Travel Is Sole Mission Of Transport Department,' Says Minister Pratap Sarnaik | VIDEO

According to documents submitted by Maitri Pharmaceuticals, the drug stock was procured from Sai Logistics, Nagpur, dated July 22, 2025. Further inquiries revealed that Shri Sai Logistics had sourced the stock from Nexus Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai.

Further investigation by FDA authorities in Mumbai and Nagpur traced the supply chain to RRT Pharma in Kamothe, Raigad district. Officials found that Nexus Lifecare and NRX Distributors LLP, Sion, Mumbai, had also received consignments linked to RRT Pharma under multiple invoices issued in July and August 2025. However, during the inquiry, RRT Pharma owner Ritesh Thombare reportedly failed to produce copies of relevant purchase and sale bills, stating via email that records were not available.

The counterfeit medicine bore the label of Reliance Life Science Nashik Pvt. Ltd. as the manufacturer. A sealed sample was sent to the company for verification.

Read Also
West Asia Conflict: Several Citizens From Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Stranded At Doha Airport; NCP-SP...
article-image

In its written response dated February 5, 2026, the company clarified that it had not manufactured the seized batch and submitted comparison data to support its claim.

Officials revealed that this is not the first such instance. Earlier, separate batches of Alburel had also been declared fake. In that matter, a complaint was filed at Market Yard Police Station against RRT Pharma’s owner and another accused under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 2023.

Based on the findings, an FIR has been registered under Sections 318(4), 336(3), 340(2), 278, 60, and 3(5) of the IPC, 2023, against Maitri Pharmaceuticals, Pune, Shri Sai Logistics, Nagpur, Nexus Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, NRX Distributors LLP, Mumbai and RRT Pharma, Raigad.

Read Also
Pune: Water Hyacinth Chokes Mula-Mutha River At Mundhwa; Civic bodies Trade Blame
article-image

Police Inspector Arun Dattu Ghodke has been assigned to investigate the case.

Authorities stated that the accused allegedly conspired to procure and distribute counterfeit medicines by misrepresenting them as genuine products, thereby endangering public health and defrauding patients and the government. Further investigation is underway to identify the source of manufacture and the location where the counterfeit drugs were produced.

FDA Joint Commissioner Girish Hukre said, "The investigation is now focused on tracing the source of the counterfeit stock and identifying whether the drug was manufactured locally or brought from outside. Police have registered an offence at Vishrambaug Police Station, and further action is underway."

Follow us on