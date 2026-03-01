Pune: Water Hyacinth Chokes Mula-Mutha River At Mundhwa; Civic bodies Trade Blame | Sourced

A dense layer of water hyacinth has blanketed the Mundhwa stretch of the Mula-Mutha river in Pune, disrupting the natural flow of water and raising fresh concerns over public health and inter-agency coordination.

Officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said the problem has been aggravated by the unchecked growth of the invasive weed in upstream areas falling under the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the Khadki Cantonment Board. According to PMC, the hyacinth drifts downstream and accumulates at Mundhwa, undoing local clearance efforts.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, Assistant Health Officer of PMC, said the river falls under the jurisdiction of multiple civic bodies, making coordinated action essential. “We regularly inform PCMC officials about the spread of hyacinth. However, if removal is not undertaken upstream, it continues to flow down and pile up within our limits. Clearing it from one side offers only temporary relief,” he said, urging PCMC to take proactive steps.

Water hyacinth is a fast-growing aquatic weed that forms thick floating mats, blocking sunlight and reducing oxygen levels in the water. Health officials warn that stagnant water trapped beneath the vegetation creates breeding grounds for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of dengue and malaria. The weed also contributes to foul odour and affects aquatic life.

As part of its annual pre-monsoon drive to curb vector-borne diseases, PMC began removing hyacinth from affected stretches in the first week of February. Officials said similar action was taken at the Baby Canal in Hadapsar, where the weed had spread extensively. The canal has since been cleared.

PMC officials said they plan to intensify removal operations at other vulnerable water bodies in the coming weeks. However, they maintained that lasting relief will require joint and sustained efforts from all authorities managing different stretches of the river.