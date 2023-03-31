Pune: Extortion case registered on complaint of BJP leader

FPJ

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Pune in Maharashtra on Friday claimed he had received a call seeking extortion of Rs 25 lakh.

An extortion case has been registered by the cyber police station on the complaint of Pune BJP leader Ganesh Bidkar, an official said.

"As per Bidkar's complaint, he received the extortion call while he was at a Ram Navami procession on Thursday. The caller spoke in Marathi and Hindi. On Friday, Bidkar approached police," Inspector Minal Patil of Cyber police station said.

This comes days after 2 persons were arrested in Pune city for allegedly trying to extort money from a builder in the name of BJP leader and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

The accused had used caller ID spoofing technique to contact the builder on March 25 and gave the impression that the call was coming at the behest of Mohol.

The duo allegedly demanded Rs 3 crore from the builder for a programme of the Bharatiya Yuva Morcha.

After receiving the complaint, the police laid a trap and arrested one of the accused, while the second accused was caught while accepting Rs 10 lakh.