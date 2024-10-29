Pune: Encroachment and Parked Two-Wheelers Flood City's Footpaths, Residents Demand Action |

While Pune is already a nightmare for two-wheeler riders and drivers due to traffic congestion issues, it is also not a good place for pedestrians, with footpaths flooded with encroachments and two-wheeler riders. Inadequate parking space in the city has resulted in vehicles spilling onto footpaths and roadsides, inconveniencing pedestrians and road users, and creating traffic bottlenecks.

The Pune police and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) take action against vehicles parked on footpaths. The fine for a two-wheeler parked on the footpath is ₹1,000, and for a four-wheeler, it is ₹2,000.

The civic body is also planning to redesign 27 km of streets to create safer infrastructure for pedestrians, cyclists, and the differently abled. However, pedestrians demand that strict action be taken against those parking their vehicles on footpaths.

Raja Subramani, a social activist, said, "While the number of vehicles is increasing in Pune, parking infrastructure has not kept pace. It is obvious there is no space. Vehicles are encroaching on roads and footpaths for parking. Parking on the footpath is a major hassle for pedestrians, forcing them to walk on the road. Viman Nagar has broken footpaths, which adds to the risk for children and senior citizens who have to keep stepping onto the road. Pune Traffic Police was prompt a couple of months ago in issuing challans, but these days they are very hesitant to issue challans and take action on this menace. I am able to report at least two violations daily during my walk."

Walkers vs Hawkers

Another resident, Nachiket Deshpande, said, "The city has fewer footpaths than required. Those we have are either encroached by hawkers or parked vehicles. If there is a footpath without parked vehicles, you can see two-wheelers riding on them just to save a few seconds. This not only makes walking difficult for pedestrians but also poses a life-threatening risk. Stricter policing is absolutely necessary, but what is more important is to inculcate respect for the law and for fellow citizens among Punekars. We need to make our cities walkable."

Walkers complain that footpaths are encroached upon by hawkers and demand more vigilant policing.

Harshad Abhyankar, Director of Save Pune Traffic Movement, an NGO, highlighted that merely collecting fines from defaulters will not solve the issue. "Transport planners and enforcers, that is PMC and traffic police, should tighten the norms and develop a footpath plan with pedestrians' safety as the top priority. Their objective should be to completely curb the practice of parking on footpaths. Collecting fines is not going to solve the issue; they should come up with alternative solutions that may take a year or so but will eventually control such practices," he said.

A Pune police official said, "Every day, we levy fines on around 50-60 vehicles moving on or parked on the footpath. We have increased the fines to curb the practice of moving vehicles on the footpath. We are towing vehicles with the help of which we clear the space and fine the defaulters."