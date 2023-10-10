 Pune: ED Cracks Down On ₹100 Crore Investment Fraud Scheme In Katraj
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: ED Cracks Down On ₹100 Crore Investment Fraud Scheme In Katraj

Pune: ED Cracks Down On ₹100 Crore Investment Fraud Scheme In Katraj

The accused individuals have been identified as Vinod Tukaram Khunde, Santosh Tukaram Khunte, Mangesh Khunte, Kiran Pitambar Anarse, and Ajinkya Badve

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Enforcement Directorate (ED) |

Pune: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday took action in Pune's Katraj area against a group accused of defrauding investors to the tune of ₹100 crore by establishing fake companies. A case has been registered against five individuals at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station, with a search underway for the absconding suspects.

The accused individuals have been identified as Vinod Tukaram Khunde, Santosh Tukaram Khunte, Mangesh Khunte, Kiran Pitambar Anarse, and Ajinkya Badve.

Read Also
Pune: Eight Security Guards Arrested With Fake Arms Licenses From Jammu And Kashmir
article-image

According to the police, the accused had set up IPS Group Offer Company and Global Affiliate Company, promising lucrative returns to investors. People from across the state invested in these companies, but the funds were not deposited into the company account. Instead, the accused used a fake name to open a bank account where the collected money was stashed.

Some investors were coerced into acting as intermediaries to attract more funds, with promises of substantial returns. The mastermind behind the scheme, Vinod Khunte, also founded Kana Capital, a foreign exchange trading company, and lured investors to invest in it before abruptly closing the company and disappearing.

Read Also
Fire At Pune's Ambegaon Budruk Area, No Casualties Reported
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Sushma Andhare Calls For Probe Into Dada Bhuse's Alleged Involvement In Drug Mafia Lalit...

Pune: Sushma Andhare Calls For Probe Into Dada Bhuse's Alleged Involvement In Drug Mafia Lalit...

Pune: Metro From Alandi To Shivajinagar? Here's What We Know So Far

Pune: Metro From Alandi To Shivajinagar? Here's What We Know So Far

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Calls For Accountability In Chlorine Gas Leak Incident

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Calls For Accountability In Chlorine Gas Leak Incident

Pune: PMC Offers Rs 25,000 And Rs 15,000 Financial Aid For Higher Education To 10th And 12th Pass...

Pune: PMC Offers Rs 25,000 And Rs 15,000 Financial Aid For Higher Education To 10th And 12th Pass...

Pune: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Resigns As Director Of PDCC Bank After 32-Year Tenure

Pune: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Resigns As Director Of PDCC Bank After 32-Year Tenure