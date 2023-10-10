 Fire At Pune's Ambegaon Budruk Area, No Casualties Reported
Fire At Pune's Ambegaon Budruk Area, No Casualties Reported

This incident occurred shortly after a massive fire in the Tathawade area of Pimpri Chichwad.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
Representational Image | Video Screengrab

A fire erupted in a flat within the Estonian Royal Society in Pune's Ambegaon Budruk area on Monday evening. Responding to the incident, three fire tenders quickly arrived at the location and successfully brought the fire under control, as confirmed by an official.

This incident occurred shortly after a significant fire in the Tathawade area of Pimpri Chichwad. On the previous night, multiple LPG cylinders exploded, causing a series of explosions and a fire that led to panic among local residents.

Tathawade fire

The event unfolded near JSPM College on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway around 11 pm. Suddenly, gas cylinders exploded, engulfing three school buses and a tempo in flames, turning the open space near JSPM College into a scene of chaos.

The fire brigade's swift response prevented the situation from worsening. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar, ACP Vitthal Kubde, and Police Inspector Manoj Khandale arrived promptly to assess and manage the situation.

Pune: Amol Kolhe Advocates For Leopard Reproduction Control Policies Following 4-Year-Old's Death In...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: 22 Hospitalised Following Chlorine Gas Leak At Swimming Pool In Kasarwadi

Pune: In Third Major Operation, Seven Bangladeshi Women Held For Illegal Stay In Country From...

Pune: Leopard Mauls 4-Year-Old To Death in Junnar, Third Fatal Encounter This Year

Pune: Sharad Pawar To Address Rally At Balagandharv Rang Mandir On Dussehra