Pune: Drunk Youth Arrested For Creating Ruckus Inside Police Station, Assaults Cops & Threatens Officers | Representative Image

Pune: A 26-year-old man was arrested after allegedly creating a ruckus inside Pune's Khadak Police Station while under the influence of alcohol, assaulting police personnel and threatening officers. The accused, identified as Rohan Gautam Salve, has been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Maharashtra Police Act and the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

According to the police complaint, Constables Chandrashekhar Hunachalgi and Sagar Kandilkar were on patrol duty in the Fadgate Police Chowky jurisdiction on the night of June 4. At around 2 a.m. on June 5, they received information from the police control room that Jayshree Hotel on Tilak Road was operating beyond permitted hours.

The Incident Which Began It…

Upon reaching the spot, the officers found a man engaged in a heated argument with a woman. Preliminary enquiries revealed that the accused had allegedly recorded the woman on his mobile phone. When she objected, he reportedly began arguing with her.

Police intervened and attempted to defuse the situation, but the accused allegedly became hostile towards them as well. He identified himself as Rohan Salve, a resident of Gultekdi, following which officers brought him to Khadak Police Station for further inquiry.

Inside The Police Station…

According to police, Salve appeared heavily intoxicated and was not cooperating with the inquiry. At around 2.20 a.m., Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chavan arrived at the station during a routine night round and was briefed about the incident.

During questioning, Salve allegedly behaved aggressively and abused the senior officer. Police said that when Inspector Chavan attempted to verify whether he was under the influence of alcohol, the accused began spitting at police personnel.

The situation escalated when Salve allegedly grabbed Constable Hunachalgi by the collar, twisted his arm and kicked him, causing injuries. He then allegedly pushed and assaulted several police personnel, including Inspector Chavan and staff members Tulshulkar, Modak, Salunkhe and Kandilkar.

Accused’s Threats To Police…

According to the complaint, Salve repeatedly abused the officers and threatened them, claiming that an attempted murder case was already registered against him and that it would not take him long to eliminate them.

He also allegedly threatened Inspector Chavan, saying he would attack him with a sickle or chopper, and boasted that criminal cases and court proceedings were nothing new to him.

Police personnel eventually restrained the accused and took him to Sassoon General Hospital for a medical examination. Doctors reportedly confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol, and blood samples were preserved for chemical analysis.

Case Registered, Investigation Underway…

The injured constable was also medically examined. Police said the accused obstructed public servants from discharging their official duties, assaulted on-duty personnel and issued criminal threats.

A case has been registered against Salve under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections of the Maharashtra Police Act and Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chavan said Salve has a criminal history and was previously booked at Rajgad Police Station for allegedly attacking a police officer with a chair. The court has remanded him to police custody till June 7.

Further investigation is underway.