WATCH: Drunk Woman Creates Ruckus Inside Narhe Police Chowki In Pune, Booked

Drunk Woman Creates Ruckus Inside Narhe Police Chowki In Pune, Booked | Video Screengrab

Pune: A 41-year-old woman has been booked for allegedly entering the Narhe Police Chowki under the influence of alcohol, creating a disturbance and obstructing police personnel from carrying out their official duties.

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The case was registered based on a complaint filed by a police sub-inspector attached to the Narhe Police Chowki.

According to police, the woman had visited the chowki regarding a complaint she had previously lodged. On May 27, police had registered a non-cognisable (NC) offence against the opposing party based on her statement. However, she allegedly became upset after learning that a regular FIR had not been registered in the matter.

Police said the woman started shouting inside the chowki, used abusive language and behaved rudely with officers on duty. Despite repeated requests to calm down and leave the premises, she allegedly refused to cooperate.

The commotion reportedly disrupted routine operations at the police chowki for some time. Police said official work, including complaint registration and enquiries, was affected due to the disturbance. Other citizens present at the chowki were also inconvenienced.

Following the incident, the woman was sent to Sassoon General Hospital for a medical examination. According to police, the medical report confirmed that she was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

After receiving the report, police registered a case against her under relevant provisions related to obstructing a public servant from discharging official duties and creating a public disturbance.

Further investigation is underway. Police said the exact sequence of events and circumstances leading to the incident will be established during the course of the probe.