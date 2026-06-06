Pune: 275 Property Tax Cheques Worth ₹2.52 Crore Bounce In Pimpri-Chinchwad; PCMC Warns Of Seizure Action

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has identified 275 property tax cheques worth Rs 2.52 crore that failed to clear during the 2025-26 financial year. The civic body has warned that notices will be issued to the concerned property owners, and strict action, including property seizure and legal proceedings, will follow if the dues are not paid within the stipulated period.

According to officials from the PCMC’s Taxation and Tax Collection Department, the bounced cheques were submitted by property owners towards payment of property tax. Most of the cheques were dishonoured due to reasons such as insufficient funds in bank accounts.

PCMC Flags Concerns…

PCMC officials said bounced cheques not only delay tax collection but also increase administrative work and create financial complications for the civic body. As a result, the corporation has decided not to accept cheques from the concerned defaulters in future. They will now have to clear their dues through online payment modes or cash.

The city has 7,66,385 registered properties, including residential, commercial, industrial, mixed-use properties and vacant plots. The municipal corporation collects property tax from these properties every year through its 16 divisional offices and online payment platforms.

Collection Booming In Initial Months…

Meanwhile, the Taxation and Tax Collection Department reported strong tax recovery during the first two months of the current financial year. Between April and May, PCMC collected Rs 280 crore in property tax from 2,71,005 property owners.

The Wakad divisional office recorded the highest collection at Rs 40 crore. Residential property owners contributed the largest share, paying Rs 192 crore in taxes. Non-residential property owners paid Rs 53.87 crore, mixed-use property owners paid Rs 16 crore, while owners of vacant plots and other properties paid Rs 19 crore.

Digital Transactions: A Preferred Way

A significant portion of the collection came through digital transactions. As many as 2,43,201 property owners paid Rs 257.91 crore through online modes.

“Out of the cheques received for property tax payment, 275 cheques worth Rs 2.52 crore bounced. Notices will be issued to the concerned property owners, and a deadline will be given for payment. If the tax is not paid within the stipulated period, the property will be seized, and legal action will be initiated,” said Sachin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of the PCMC’s Taxation and Tax Collection Department.