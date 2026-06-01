Pune: PMC Collects ₹1,200 Crore In Property Tax In 60 Days; Digital Payments Dominate

Pune Civic Body Urges Citizens To Avail Property Tax Rebate Before May 31 | Sourced

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has collected a record ₹1,200.47 crore in property tax within the first two months of the financial year 2026-27, reflecting a strong response from citizens to the civic body's early payment discount scheme.

To encourage timely tax payments, PMC's Tax Assessment and Tax Collection Department had announced a 5 to 10 per cent rebate on general property tax for citizens who paid their dues in full by May 31. The scheme witnessed an overwhelming response, with 6.44 lakh property owners availing themselves of the benefit.

According to PMC officials, the city has around 15.05 lakh registered properties. Between April 1 and May 31, a total of 6,44,174 property owners paid their taxes, contributing ₹1,200.47 crore to the civic coffers.

Digital transactions accounted for the largest share of collections. As many as 4,75,372 property owners, representing 73.5 per cent of taxpayers who paid during the period, deposited ₹790.11 crore through online and other digital modes.

Cheque payments contributed ₹314.93 crore, with 68,501 property owners opting for this mode, while 1,02,691 citizens paid ₹95.43 crore in cash.

PMC officials said the growing preference for digital payment platforms has significantly streamlined tax collection while making the process more convenient for citizens.

Deputy Commissioner and Head of the Tax Assessment and Tax Collection Department, Ravi Pawar, said the response to the rebate scheme has been encouraging and has helped the civic body achieve substantial revenue collection early in the financial year.