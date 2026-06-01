Pune MLC Polls: Sunetra Pawar Chairs 5-Hour Meeting, Candidature List Finalised

Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar | File Pic

Pune: Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has finalised Vikram Kakade as its candidate for the Pune Legislative Council constituency ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections.

Sources said the decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar that continued for nearly five hours on Sunday night.

Sunil Tingre Ignored…

The meeting, attended by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade, began around 8:30 pm. It concluded at about 1:30 am. According to reports, the candidature was finalised during the discussions.

There was speculation that former MLA Sunil Tingre would be nominated from the Pune local self-government bodies constituency. However, sources said the party eventually decided to field Vikram Kakade.

Several Leaders Interested In Pune Seat…

Several leaders from the BJP and other parties were interested in the Pune seat. Some aspirants within the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) were also in the race. Despite this, the party leadership is believed to have sealed Vikram Kakade's name.

Vikram Kakade is the son of MP Sanjay Kakade. He is considered a close associate of the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and is also said to share good relations with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He is involved in the real estate business.

Meanwhile, the BJP has announced 11 candidates for the Legislative Council elections, including the Nagpur by-election seat. The party has fielded Dr Rajiv Potdar from Nagpur.