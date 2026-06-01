Pune: Hundreds Of RCB Fans Flood FC Road, Celebrate Historic IPL Victory | Sourced

Pune: Fergusson College Road saw huge celebrations on Sunday night as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans gathered in large numbers to celebrate the team's second consecutive IPL title. Pune is home to a large number of RCB supporters, and excitement reached its peak as fans watched Virat Kohli hit the winning six that sealed the memorable victory.

Soon after the win, hundreds of supporters rushed to FC Road carrying RCB flags, Virat Kohli posters and IPL trophy replicas. The popular stretch was packed with cricket fans who gathered to celebrate their favourite team's historic achievement.

The area turned festive as fans danced to music, raised slogans and cheered for RCB. Groups of youngsters took out victory rallies, waved flags and celebrated on the streets. Many supporters were seen removing their shirts and dancing with excitement as chants of "RCB, RCB" and "Kohli, Kohli" echoed through the area.

Firecrackers lit up the sky as the celebrations continued for several hours. Virat Kohli remained the centre of attention, with fans holding his posters in an emotional moment after years of passionately supporting the franchise.

The huge crowd caused temporary traffic congestion on parts of FC Road, while police personnel remained deployed to manage the situation and maintain order.

The IPL victory sparked celebrations across Pune, but FC Road emerged as one of the biggest gathering points. Fans continued celebrating late into the night, turning the busy street into a vibrant sea of red and black as they marked another unforgettable chapter in RCB's history.