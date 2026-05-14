Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Distributes Over 5 Lakh Property Tax Bills Door-To-Door Through Women’s Self-Help Groups; Pay Early For 10% Discount

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has started its property tax collection drive for the financial year 2026-27 and has distributed more than five lakh property tax bills across the city through women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

According to the Taxation and Tax Collection Department, women from SHGs are personally visiting residential, commercial, industrial, and other property owners to hand over the bills. So far, 5,09,747 property tax bills have been distributed door-to-door.

Civic Body Offers Discount…

The civic body has appealed to citizens to pay their property tax on time and take advantage of available concessions. PCMC has especially urged property owners to use the online payment system, which offers discounts of up to 10%.

Officials said there are currently 7,66,385 registered properties in Pimpri Chinchwad. Out of these, 1,53,902 property owners have already paid their taxes between April 1 and May 12 this year.

Through these payments, the Municipal Corporation has collected revenue worth Rs 148 crore so far. Officials said citizens are showing a positive response toward online tax payment methods.

The civic administration has also encouraged people to avoid visiting offices physically due to the ongoing summer heat and rising cases of heatstroke. Citizens have been advised to use online payment facilities, which allow tax payments to be completed quickly from home without standing in queues.

Contact Nearest Office For Bills…

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar said property owners who have not yet received their bills online or through door-to-door distribution should immediately contact the nearest Tax Collection Department office.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation has also started issuing pre-seizure notices to property tax defaulters along with their bills. So far, notices have been served to 24,626 defaulting property owners.

The administration has appealed to defaulters to clear both their pending dues and the current year’s property tax immediately to avoid further action.

Mayor Ravi Landge said property tax is an important source of revenue for the development of the city and urged citizens to cooperate with the civic body by paying taxes on time. He added that the door-to-door distribution through women’s self-help groups has made the process easier for residents and encouraged citizens to make maximum use of the online payment discounts.