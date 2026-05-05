Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Issues Pre-Seizure Notices To Defaulters Alongside Fresh Tax Bills

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has begun door-to-door distribution of property tax bills for the financial year 2026–27, while also issuing pre-seizure notices to residents with pending dues from previous years.

The drive is being carried out by the civic body’s Taxation and Tax Collection Department in partnership with Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal through women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs). Officials said the initiative aims to ensure full bill distribution across the city and improve tax recovery at the start of the fiscal year.

According to civic data, Pimpri-Chinchwad has around 7.44 lakh registered properties, including residential, commercial, industrial, mixed-use units and vacant plots. Surveys are ongoing to identify additional properties, and the total number is expected to touch 8 lakh soon.

More than 600 women from SHG federations are involved in the campaign under the ‘Saksham’ project, a joint initiative of the Social Development Department and Tata STRIVE. Along with delivering bills, the teams are updating mobile numbers of property holders, sharing tax-related information, and guiding citizens on payment methods.

Civic officials said special attention is being given to defaulters. Pre-seizure notices are being issued alongside the current year’s bills to those who have not cleared past dues, warning them of further action if payments are not made.

Multiple Incentives For Early Payment…

The municipal corporation has also announced multiple incentives for early payment. Citizens who clear their full property tax by June 30 will receive a 5% rebate on the general tax. An additional 5% discount is offered for online payments.

Other concessions include 30% relief for properties registered in the name of women, 50% for persons with disabilities, and 50% for properties owned by freedom fighters or their spouses.

Further benefits are available for environmentally responsible practices. Housing societies running composting projects will get a 5% discount, while those operating sewage treatment plants (STPs) will receive 3%. Properties implementing the ‘Zero Waste’ concept are eligible for an 8% rebate, and those combining both Zero Waste systems and STPs can avail themselves of a 10% discount on general tax.

‘Residents Should Cooperate & Pay Taxes On Time’

Additional Commissioner Trupti Sandbhor said the initiative reflects the civic body’s focus on citizen-friendly services while also promoting women’s empowerment through SHG participation. She urged residents to cooperate and pay their taxes on time.

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar said the administration aims to complete 100% distribution of bills and has appealed to citizens to update their contact details and clear dues promptly to avoid action.