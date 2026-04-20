Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Launches ‘Maza Kar – Mazi Jababdari’ Drive to Boost Tax Recovery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Building | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation has launched a special tax recovery drive titled ‘Maza Kar – Mazi Jababdari’ to improve revenue collection and bring more properties under the tax system.

The initiative has been started under the guidance of Mayor Sameer Rajurkar and Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge. The civic body aims to target property owners who have not yet paid their taxes.

Officials said there are around 3.20 lakh registered property owners within the corporation limits. However, a large number of them have pending dues. The drive aims to identify such properties and increase overall tax collection.

The campaign will run in phases from April 20 to June 15. Help desks will be set up at all zonal offices to assist citizens. Residents will get guidance on filling out applications and submitting required documents.

Authorities said applications received during the drive will be processed within seven to 15 days. Immediate tax assessment facilities will also be provided. Properties identified through GIS surveys and Gunthewari cases, which are currently outside the tax net, will be included.

The corporation has set a target to recover taxes from 45,615 new properties. Special focus will be given to those who have not paid taxes for the financial year 2025–26.

Officials will review the progress of the drive every Monday. Strict action will be taken against officers found responsible for wrong assessments or misconduct. Tax settlement camps will be organised every Friday to address complaints and resolve issues faced by citizens.

Mayor Rajurkar has appealed to residents to participate in the drive and pay their taxes on time. He said regular tax payment is important for the development of the city.

Commissioner Yedge also urged citizens to cooperate with survey teams and take advantage of the camps to resolve their property tax-related concerns.