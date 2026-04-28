Pune: PMC Appeals To Citizens To Pay Property Tax Before May 31 To Avail 5-10% Rebate | Sourced

The Property Assessment and Tax Collection Department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced that property tax bills for the financial year 2026-27 have been prepared and are being distributed through the postal department.

To encourage timely payment, PMC has announced a 5 to 10 per cent rebate on general property tax, which will remain available till May 31, 2026. The rebate will be applicable only to citizens who pay their entire property tax dues within the stipulated deadline.

For the convenience of citizens, property tax payments can also be made through Bank of Maharashtra, ICICI Bank and Cosmos Bank. Additionally, all PMC Citizen Facilitation Centres (CFCs) will remain open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm to assist taxpayers.

PMC has urged property owners to prefer online payment through the portal -- propertytax.punecorporation.org -- to avoid crowds and waiting time at facilitation centres.

Citizens who have not yet received their property tax bill by post can download a copy online by visiting the PMC property tax website, selecting the “Tax Bill” option and entering their property number.

PMC has appealed to all property holders to pay their dues before May 31 and contribute actively to the city’s development.

The appeal was issued by Deputy Commissioner and Head of Property Assessment and Tax Collection Ravi Pawar.