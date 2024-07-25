Pune: Dr Sanjay Chordiya Appointed as IOD Member | Sourced Photo

Prof Dr Sanjay Chordiya, Founder President of Suryadutta Education Foundation in Pune, has been appointed as a member of the Institute of Directors (IOD) in London. The IOD is the apex professional association of corporate directors and senior executives worldwide, including the United Kingdom, with over 30,000 board members. Annual conferences discussing various topics and issues related to board members are held in India, Dubai, Singapore, and London.

For the past 30 years, the IOD has served the member board community by focusing on leadership, skill, and capacity development. Global Business Meets are organised to bring together entrepreneurs, policymakers, and board members from around the world. The diverse board members include CEOs, CFOs, company secretaries, bankers, consultants, educationists, and others, providing opportunities for networking and business growth.

Every year, eminent individuals from India and abroad are honored as 'IOD Distinguished Fellows'. Chordiya, due to his wide and varied experience, has been appointed as a member of the Institute. This membership will help connect Suryadutta students with companies in India and abroad through business consulting projects, internships, and other activities.

Chordiya is a globally renowned educationist, global coach, industry and management professional, visionary, and philanthropist dedicated to imparting quality education at affordable fees for the holistic development of all sections of society.