Pune: Dr Neelam Gorhe Highlights Role of Political Leadership at MIT-SOG's 20th Batch Inauguration

Dr Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, underscored the critical influence of political leadership in driving policy reforms for societal benefit. Speaking at the inauguration of the 20th batch of MIT School of Government’s (MIT-SOG) Master’s in Political Leadership and Government (MPG), Dr Gorhe emphasized the necessity of comprehensive knowledge in governance, legislative processes, and societal welfare for anyone aspiring to make a meaningful impact in politics.

"Politics is not just a pursuit of power but a means to effect responsible change at the policy level," Dr Gorhe remarked. "It requires a deep understanding of government systems, judicial frameworks, educational policies, and cultural dynamics. Listening to the public and working for their welfare should be the cornerstone of every political leader's journey."

The ceremony, hosted at MIT World Peace University (MIT WPU), featured prominent political figures, including Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, and Dr CP Joshi, former Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, who provided valuable insights into the responsibilities of political leadership. Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad, Founder-President of MIT WPU, presided over the event.

Dr Gorhe encouraged the youth to actively engage in eradicating caste and class discrimination, which she described as persistent challenges in India. "Our nation continues to struggle with social divides, and it is crucial for the younger generation to lead the effort in dismantling these barriers. In today’s political landscape, the boundaries between public and private life are increasingly blurred, and it is essential to approach leadership with an understanding of this complexity," she added.

Kultar Singh Sandhwan reiterated these views, highlighting the importance of selfless public service in politics. "True political leadership lies in serving society without personal interest. When every member of society thrives, India will emerge as a global leader. Politicians must act with a deep sense of responsibility toward the public they serve."

Dr CP Joshi focused his address on the need for reforms in India’s primary education system, while acknowledging the strengths of its higher education sector. He called on political leaders to unite a fragmented society and leverage their skills to foster national growth and development.

The event also saw the release of a coffee table book from the National Legislative Conference, capturing key legislative milestones. Rahul Karad, Executive President of MIT WPU, closed the program by stressing the importance of educated and well-trained individuals in politics. He urged the implementation of political leadership training courses, similar to MIT-SOG’s, in legislative assemblies and councils nationwide, to ensure the development of informed and effective leaders.

Dr RM Chitnis shared his thoughts, and Dr Parimal Maya Sudhakar gave the background of MIT-SOG's establishment. Student representatives Sanskruti Dholma and Dhruv Savji expressed their views. Prof Dr Gautam Bapat moderated the event.