Pune: Dhruv Global School Wows Crowd With Ramayana Spectacle

Dhruv Global School students captivated audiences with a mesmerising presentation of the epic Ramayana. Over 450 children from classes 4th to 11th showcased their talents in the elaborate production, enthralling more than 30,000 spectators. The spellbinding performance, lasting approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes, left a lasting impression on all who attended.

The event was held in collaboration with Geeta Parivar during the Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating the 75th birth anniversary of Swami Govinddev Giri Maharaj, treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Following the performance, Swami Govinddev Giri Maharaj expressed his admiration, stating, "Ram is the soul of India, embodying the essence of our nation. His virtues will benefit us all. While there are countless stories of Lord Ram, witnessing this rendition of Ramayana by Valmiki is truly heartening. Embracing the qualities of Lord Ram is crucial for the positive transformation of our country."

Yash Sanjay Malpani, director of Dhruv Global School, emphasised the importance of studying Sri Ramcharitmanas, remarking, "Everyone should earnestly explore Sri Ramcharitmanas at least once in their lifetime. It encapsulates the essence of every aspect of life, offering guidance to overcome any challenge."