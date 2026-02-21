Pune Cyber Police Bust Inter-State WhatsApp Scam, Rs 1.95 Crore Fraud Uncovered | Sourced

The Cyber Police Station of Pune City has arrested two accused of an inter-state cyber fraud gang involved in duping a company of Rs 1.95 crore by impersonating its owner on a WhatsApp call, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, a case has been registered under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 61(2), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act at the Cyber Police Station.

The accused created a fake WhatsApp profile using the same display picture as the company’s owner and sent messages to an employee, instructing them to transfer funds on the pretext of making a client payment.

Believing the messages to be genuine, the company transferred a total amount of Rs 1,95,00,000 to a bank account provided by the fraudsters. However, it was later found that it was a cyber fraud, following which a complaint was lodged.

During the investigation, police traced the Axis Bank account used in the crime to Shri Kannaya Enterprises in Belagavi, Karnataka. Acting on technical analysis and digital evidence, the cyber police team conducted an operation in Belagavi and arrested Ajay Ramvilas Yadav (22), a hardware businessman and son of the bank account holder, residing in Laxmi Nagar, Kakati, Belagavi.

Further investigation revealed that the bank account had been handed over on the instructions of another accused, Salman Gaus Mohiyoddin Ajnal (32), a resident of Jhatpat Colony, Angol, Belagavi, who was also arrested.

From the accused, police seized three mobile phones, an Axis Bank passbook, and a debit card.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner Ranjankumar Sharma, Additional Commissioner (Crime) Pankaj Deshmukh, Deputy Commissioner (Economic and Cyber Crimes) Vivek Masal, and Assistant Commissioner (Economic and Cyber Crimes) Shubhada Sankhye.

Meanwhile, Pune Cyber Police has urged citizens to remain alert against online scams involving promises of high returns in share trading, threats of arrest, fake parcel drug cases, electricity or gas disconnection warnings, and fraudulent KYC update messages.

Police also warned companies about “man-in-the-middle” type frauds, where scammers make minor alterations to official email IDs or use the owner’s photograph as a WhatsApp display picture to impersonate them. Business owners have been advised to maintain direct communication with their accounts departments and personally verify large financial transactions to prevent such frauds.