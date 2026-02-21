‘Ajit Pawar Told Us Chhagan Bhujbal Was Slated For Rajya Sabha’, Reveals NCP-SP MP Amol Kolhe In Pune | Sourced

Pune: In a significant revelation, Shirur MP Dr Amol Kolhe of the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) told reporters in Pune on Friday that the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had previously informed them that Chhagan Bhujbal was intended to be sent to the Rajya Sabha following the merger of the two NCP factions.

Speaking to the media, MP Dr Kolhe said, “Chhagan Bhujbal is a very senior leader, and I can understand his frustration,” Kolhe stated. “During our preliminary discussions, it was considered vital for a veteran leader like Bhujbal to be in Parliament, especially at a time when discussions regarding a caste-based census are ongoing, and there is no specific column for OBCs in the current census format.”

With the death of Ajit Pawar, his wife, Sunetra Pawar, took his political vacancy and was sworn in as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister last month. As she was a Rajya Sabha MP before that, the vacancy for this post remains, and there are reports of an alleged tussle within the NCP.

With the Sharad Pawar-led faction speaking a lot about alleged reunion talks, which took place between Ajit Pawar and their faction, the Rajya Sabha post itself has caused interest in both parties.

While speaking about this very issue, MP Amol Kolhe further explained, “During our initial talks with Ajit Pawar, he had mentioned in passing that Bhujbal Saheb would likely be sent to the Rajya Sabha; that was our internal understanding. However, instead of a leader with such a deep understanding of social issues going to the Rajya Sabha, there is now talk of an individual who sells election strategies for crores of rupees being sent instead. If this is the case, perhaps that is why Bhujbal is restless, though I cannot say for certain.”

Also, on Friday, it was reported that Chhagan Bhujbal is ill and has some health problems. According to sources, he is undergoing treatment, and his condition is stable.