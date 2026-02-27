 Pune Crime: Youth Booked For Creating Fake PMPML App, Using Forged Daily Bus Passes
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Crime: Youth Booked For Creating Fake PMPML App, Using Forged Daily Bus Passes

Pune Crime: Youth Booked For Creating Fake PMPML App, Using Forged Daily Bus Passes

The incident came to light on February 26 at around 10:30 am at the Bharati Vidyapeeth BRT bus stop. The accused has been identified as Kaustubh Shailesh Manjrekar (24), a resident of Pritam Heights, Balajinagar

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
Pune Crime: Youth Booked For Creating Fake PMPML App, Using Forged Daily Bus Passes | File Photo

A 24-year-old youth has been booked by the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station for allegedly creating a fake mobile application resembling the official app of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and using it to generate forged daily bus passes. The youth has been booked by the police on charges of cheating in connection with public transport.

The incident came to light on February 26 at around 10:30 am at the Bharati Vidyapeeth BRT bus stop.

The accused has been identified as Kaustubh Shailesh Manjrekar (24), a resident of Pritam Heights, Balajinagar.

Read Also
Who Will Be Pune Zilla Parishad President? NCP Chief & Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar To Decide Soon
article-image

According to police, the accused, Manjrekar, who is employed with a company, was travelling on a PMPML bus towards the Bharati Vidyapeeth main bus stop.

FPJ Shorts
Varanasi Update: 'It Is Going To Be An Adventure', Priyanka Chopra Reveals They Will Be Shooting For More 6 Months - Watch Video
Varanasi Update: 'It Is Going To Be An Adventure', Priyanka Chopra Reveals They Will Be Shooting For More 6 Months - Watch Video
Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Kolkata; Visuals Of Tremors Go Viral
Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Kolkata; Visuals Of Tremors Go Viral
Gold, Silver Surge On MCX Amid Escalating US-Iran Tensions
Gold, Silver Surge On MCX Amid Escalating US-Iran Tensions
Centre Rolls Out Digital Rupee Pilot System in PDS as Part of Further Digitalisation of Food Grain Distribution
Centre Rolls Out Digital Rupee Pilot System in PDS as Part of Further Digitalisation of Food Grain Distribution

During the inspection, Manjrekar showed a daily pass on his mobile phone to the checking staff member, Mitthu Sahebrao Bade (45).

The pass appeared suspicious to Bade, who then contacted the PMPML office for verification. Upon verification, it was found that the pass was fake.

Read Also
BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Raises Issue Of Security Lapses At Pune’s Sassoon Hospital In...
article-image

Police investigation revealed that the accused had developed a bogus mobile application that closely resembled the original PMPML app. Through this fake app, he allegedly generated a forged daily pass worth Rs 70 and used it to pose as an authorised pass holder. By travelling across Pune city using the fabricated pass, he is suspected of having caused financial loss to PMPML.

In this matter, a case has been registered against him by PMPML officials at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station.

Senior Police Inspector Rahul Khilare, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the accused has been booked, and technical accessories such as a laptop, mobile phone and other devices have been seized. “After a detailed technical analysis, it will be ascertained how and when the app was built and for how long it was being used. Additionally, it will also be verified whether there are any other users of such an app,” he said.

Read Also
Pune: PMC Turns Blind Eye To Massive Debris Dumping On Riverbed Near Keshavnagar
article-image

The matter is under investigation, and further action will be taken accordingly, he added.

Follow us on