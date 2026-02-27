Who Will Be Pune Zilla Parishad President? NCP Chief & Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar To Decide Soon | PTI Photo

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) stormed back to power in the Pune Zilla Parishad, winning 51 out of the 73 seats that went to polls earlier this month. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was a distant second with 10 seats.

These elections were contested jointly by the NCP and the NCP-SP. However, NCP leaders are insistent that the post of Zilla Parishad President be given to their party, which is now led by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar. Therefore, all attention is now on who Sunetra Pawar will appoint as the Zilla Parishad President.

Those interested in the posts of Zilla Parishad President, Vice President, and chairpersons of various committees have started meeting senior leaders. These posts have to be filled before March 20. As a result, aspirants have begun holding meetings to secure nominations. However, the final decision in this regard will be taken by Sunetra Pawar. Hence, there is considerable curiosity about who will be entrusted with the administration of the district.

In the elections, family members of former and current MLAs in the district have been elected. There has been talk in political circles that efforts are underway to establish a second generation in politics by nominating them for the post of Zilla Parishad President.

Meanwhile, Sunetra Pawar, who was elected as the NCP president on Thursday, nearly a month after her husband Ajit Pawar’s death, said the party was her family and that taking over the new role was a painful moment for her, but one that also carried great responsibility.

“I have seen Ajitdada strive throughout his life for the development of Maharashtra. We will not let his dream remain unfulfilled. Together, we will accomplish it,” she said, her voice choking with emotion as she recalled his contribution.