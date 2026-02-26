Expert Panel To Find Solution For Pune–Nashik Rail Corridor: Says Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | Sourced

Nashik: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Legislative Council during Question Hour that a special committee of experts will be appointed to work out a positive solution regarding the Pune–Nashik Semi High-Speed Railway project.

The move comes after concerns that the original alignment of the railway line would interfere with the antenna of the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope observatory. He stated that limited modifications to the route would be considered and that villages currently left out would be connected through an alternative alignment.

The issue was raised by member Satyajeet Tambe.

Providing further details, Chief Minister Fadnavis said that two meetings have been held with the central government regarding the Pune–Nashik High-Speed Railway project. Due to the original design of the route, there is interference with the antenna of the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope observatory. As this is an international observatory with participation from 32 countries, the Central Government has clarified that changes to its operational regulations are not possible.



The chief minister further stated that the expert committee will conduct a detailed study of the feasibility and technical aspects of the alternative alignment. He also mentioned that discussions will be held with the union railway minister to arrive at a positive and practical solution in this regard.