Pune Crime Video: 2 Brothers Stabbed Over Minor Argument At Tea Stall, CCTV Footage Surfaces | Screengrab

Pune: The peaceful act of sharing tea turned into a horrific tragedy when a minor dispute between friends escalated into a deadly attack with sharp weapons. The incident, which occurred in Pune's Dhankawadi area on Tuesday night around 9:30 pm, resulted in the loss of two lives. Shockingly, the entire incident was captured on CCTV, shedding light on the escalating hooliganism.

Joke at expense of accused led to brawl

According to reports, a disagreement erupted between two brothers, Rishi and Aditya, and a group of unknown individuals over a trivial matter while they were enjoying tea near Bharati Vidyapeeth. Allegedly, Aditya made a joke about accused Siddhesh Chorghe, which quickly spiralled into a full-blown brawl.

The dispute intensified, leading Siddhesh and his companions to launch a brutal attack on Aditya and Rishi, wielding sharp weapons. Tragically, both brothers sustained severe injuries during the assault.

CCTV Footage

The CCTV footage shows a man exiting the establishment while another man rolls over while he's wincing.The footage later shows two-three persons walking into the frame and aggressively thrashing the man as two others try to pull the men away and break the fight. However, it was all in vain as the two weaponed attackers continued their assault and later in the frame, another man approaches with a machete and batters the brothers.

Need for stricter measures for public safety

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the escalating violence and lack of tolerance within society. Police are currently investigating the matter and reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the assailants and bring them to justice. The rising trend of such incidents involving minor disputes escalating into violent confrontations highlights the urgent need for stricter measures to curb hooliganism and ensure public safety in Pune.



This devastating incident should serve as a wake-up call for communities and individuals to prioritize peaceful resolution of conflicts and promote a culture of tolerance and understanding. The loss of two lives over a trivial matter emphasizes the need for restraint and non-violence, urging citizens to work together towards a safer and harmonious society.