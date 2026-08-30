Pune Crime: Three Booked For Assault & Casteist Abuse During Housing Society Meeting In Dighi

Dighi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A person was allegedly subjected to casteist abuse, intimidation and assault after being accused of financial embezzlement during a society meeting. The incident took place around 3:30 pm on Friday (Aug 28) at the office of Kamalraj Society and in front of Ganpati Temple on Dighi-Alandi Road. A 42-year-old person lodged a complaint at the Dighi Police Station. Based on the complaint, a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Atrocities Act has been registered against Mangesh Sawant (45), Satish Walke (48) and Shankar Pokharkar (50), all residents of Dighi.

According to the police, during the society meeting, the suspects made derogatory statements against the complainant, saying, “Between 2017 and 2019, while you were on the committee body, you embezzled money in the audit; you are a thief.” Walke allegedly threatened the complainant, and all three physically assaulted him. The complaint states that the suspects mentally humiliated him by making casteist statements in a public place. Dighi police are investigating the matter.

Senior Citizen Cheated After ATM Card Swap

A senior citizen was allegedly cheated of ₹30,000 after being tricked into handing over his ATM card at an SBI Bank ATM centre in Dange Chowk. The incident took place between 11:15 am and 12 noon on Monday (Aug 24).

Uttam Shankar Kute (63), a resident of Thergaon and originally from Aajnuj in Taluka Shrigonda, Ahilyanagar district, lodged a complaint at the Wakad Police Station. A case has been registered against an unidentified suspect.

According to the police, while Kute was withdrawing money from the ATM, the suspect pretended to help him by saying, “Uncle, you inserted the ATM card upside down.” Under the pretext of turning the card around, the suspect swapped Kute’s ATM card and watched his PIN. The suspect later withdrew ₹30,000 from another ATM without his consent, cheating him financially. Wakad police are investigating the matter.

Youth Assaulted With Stone Over Old Dispute

A youth was allegedly verbally abused and injured after being hit with a stone over an old dispute outside a hotel in Kasarwadi. The incident took place around 11:45 pm on Saturday (Aug 29) outside Sheetal Hotel at Nashik Phata.

Devraj Magan Banpatte (40), a resident of Kamgar Nagar, Pimpri, lodged a complaint at the Dapodi Police Station. A case has been registered against Kiran Salunkhe and Sunny Jojan, both residents of Kharalwadi, Pimpri.

According to the police, while Banpatte was standing outside the hotel, the suspects approached him over a dispute that took place one-and-a-half months ago. They allegedly abused and assaulted him. During the assault, Salunkhe hit Banpatte’s head with a stone, causing injuries that required five to six stitches. Dapodi police are investigating the matter.

Copper Wire Stolen From Construction Site Store Room

Unidentified thieves allegedly broke the lock of a store room at a construction site and stole electrical copper wire. The incident took place between 6:30 pm on Sunday (July 23) and 10 am on Friday (July 24) at the store room inside Godrej Woods Ville Tower on Maan Road.

Sandeep Yashwant Kadam (32), a resident of Maan Road, Hinjawadi, lodged a complaint at the Hinjawadi Police Station. A case has been registered against four unidentified suspects.

According to the police, the suspects broke into the store room of Sai Balaji Infra India Private Limited and stole electrical copper wire worth ₹1,40,000. Hinjawadi police are investigating the matter.

Two-Wheeler Stolen From Talegaon Dabhade

An unidentified thief allegedly stole a two-wheeler parked and locked behind a hostel. The incident took place between 8 pm on Thursday (Aug 27) and 6:15 am on Friday (Aug 28) behind the Mimer Medical College Hostel at Amol Residency.

Dharambir Sreelalan Prasad Pasi (42), a resident of Talegaon Dabhade, lodged a complaint at the Talegaon Dabhade Police Station. A case has been registered against an unidentified suspect.

According to the police, Pasi had parked and locked his Honda Shine two-wheeler (MH 14 EX 2428), worth ₹20,000, in the building’s parking area. An unidentified person allegedly stole the vehicle for personal monetary gain. After a search yielded no results, a complaint was lodged. Talegaon Dabhade police are investigating the matter.

Pillion Passenger Seriously Injured Due To Rash Driving

A youth travelling as a pillion passenger suffered serious injuries after the rider allegedly drove recklessly at high speed and suddenly applied brakes. The incident took place around 11 am on Thursday (Aug 27) in front of Dhoka Bhavan in Shridharanagar.

The injured youth has been identified as Suraj Sugriv Gore. His father, Sugriv Vithal Gore (61), a resident of Chinchwad, lodged a complaint at the Chinchwad Police Station. A case has been registered against rider Darshan Anjanappa Misalolu (19), a resident of Chinchwad.

According to the police, Misalolu was carrying Gore’s son Suraj as a pillion passenger on his two-wheeler (MH 13 FE 3465). While driving recklessly and disregarding traffic rules, he suddenly applied the brakes. As a result, Suraj fell and sustained serious head and leg injuries. Chinchwad police are investigating the matter.

Mephedrone Worth ₹1.75 Lakh Seized From Sant Tukaram Nagar

Police seized Mephedrone (MD) worth ₹1,74,900 allegedly kept in possession for sale. The operation was carried out around 9:30 pm on Friday (Aug 28) at H A Ground in Pimpri.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Om Rajendra Mate (18), a resident of Ajmera, Pimpri, and Saji Ashpak Shaikh (23), a resident of Ganganagar, Pimpri. A case has also been registered against Atharva Taksale (25), a resident of Kharalwadi, Pimpri. Police Constable Dattu Patekar lodged the complaint at the Sant Tukaram Nagar Police Station.

According to the police, the suspects came to H A Ground in Sant Tukaram Nagar to sell narcotics. Police raided the spot and seized Mephedrone worth ₹1,74,900 from them. Sant Tukaram Nagar police are investigating the matter.

Ganja Worth ₹28,000 Seized From Nanekarwadi, Labourer Arrested

Chakan police arrested a labourer for allegedly possessing and transporting Ganja illegally. The operation took place around 5:45 pm on Saturday (Aug 29) in Nanekarwadi.

Krishna Subhash Savrate (20), a resident of Birdawadi, Taluka Khed, and originally from Redgaon, Hingoli district, has been arrested. Police Constable Mangesh Fapale lodged a complaint at the Chakan South Police Station.

According to the police, 562 grams of Ganja worth ₹28,100 was recovered from Savrate. When questioned about the source of the narcotics, he allegedly gave evasive answers. Chakan South police are investigating the matter.