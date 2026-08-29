Basketball Development League 2026: Pune Global Sports Edge JB Navi Mumbai 71-70 In Boys’ U-13 Match

Players fight for ball possession during a Boys U-13 match of the Basketball Development League | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 29, 2026: Pune Global Sports played with plenty of grit and determination to overcome JB Navi Mumbai 71-70 (HT: 26-45) in a Boys’ U-13 match of the Olympia Sports & Events-organised 1st Basketball Development League (BDL), Mumbai edition, and played at the VIBGYOR High School courts, Goregaon, West, on Saturday.

The BDL is conducted under the auspices of the North Mumbai District Basketball Association (NMDBA).

Players fight for ball possession during a Boys U-13 match of the Basketball Development League | File Photo

Umar Qureshi scored 45 points and played a pivotal role in Pune Global’s slender win. For JB Navi Mumbai, Arnesh Ganguly, with 36 points, was the top scorer.

In another match, Mumbai Snipers defeated South Mumbai Manics 77-56 (HT: 29-24).

Results

Results - Boys' U-13: Pune Global Sports (Umar Qureshi 45, Vedant Kadam 14, Taksh Didwani 14) beat JB Navi Mumbai (Arnesh Ganguly 36, Jiaan Parekh 10) - 71-70 (HT: 26-45).

Mumbai Snipers (Johan Joshua 28, Aarav Bist 27, Aarush Thakkar 14) beat South Mumbai Manics (Moin K 19, Abdullah B. 12, Vishaun 11) - 77-56 (HT: 29-24).

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