‘Political Links Don’t Give Licence To Kill’: Sushma Andhare On Shilpa Gaware Case In Pune | Sourced

Pune: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sushma Andhare on Saturday demanded strict action in the Shilpa Gaware death case. She said political connections, wealth or influence must not protect anyone accused of wrongdoing.

Andhare was speaking after visiting Gaware’s family in Wakad. She also spoke to police about the case before addressing the media.

Gaware, 42, died at her home in Wakad on August 27. Police initially registered the death as a suicide. Her family has alleged that she was subjected to prolonged physical and mental harassment by her husband and in-laws and has raised doubts about the circumstances of her death.

Andhare said the case reminded her of the Vaishnavi Hagawane case, which she had actively taken up last year.

“Once again a Vaishnavi, once again the loss of Shilpa in such a manner is painful and shocking,” Andhare said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

‘No one gets a licence to kill’

Andhare was asked about reports of political links involving the families connected to the case. She said such links should have no bearing on the investigation.

“If someone has connections with the ruling party or any other political leaders, it does not mean you get a licence to take someone’s life,” she said.

She said political parties must understand that people closely watch how they respond when someone accused of a crime has political connections.

“If you are going to protect criminals, society will also socially evaluate you,” she said.

Andhare said there should be no leniency for anyone found responsible for the death.

She also appealed to lawyers handling such cases to consider their wider social responsibility while defending accused persons. She said lawyers have a professional duty, but they are also members of society.

Read Also Two Held By Pune ACB For Accepting ₹5.5 Lakh Bribe On Behalf Of Police Constable

Draws parallel with Vaishnavi case

Andhare said she had personally worked on the Vaishnavi Hagawane case and had hoped that the incident would make wealthy families more careful about how they treated their daughters-in-law.

She said the Shilpa Gaware case shows that concerns over harassment of married women continue.

Pune-based Vaishnavi Hagawane, 23, died at her matrimonial home in 2025 after her family alleged prolonged harassment over dowry and other demands. The case later went to a fast-track court and the trial is underway.

Andhare said the lack of quick convictions can weaken people’s faith in the law.

She said arrests alone are not enough if accused persons later secure bail and return to society.

‘Shilpa is the daughter of all Punekars’

Andhare said she did not want the case to become another political controversy.

She said Shilpa should not be remembered only through the identity of those accused in her death.

“She is not just the daughter of the Kalates, but the daughter of all Punekars,” Andhare said.

She said she was standing with the family both as a woman and as a Punekar.

Andhare also referred to Gaware’s young child. She said the child, who is around 9-10 years old, has lost a mother and is too young to understand the full impact of the loss.

Read Also Two Held By Pune ACB For Accepting ₹5.5 Lakh Bribe On Behalf Of Police Constable

Calls for swift investigation

Andhare said the police must ensure that the investigation is not influenced by political considerations.

She said cases involving violence and harassment against women often take too long to reach a conclusion.

According to her, loopholes in the legal system allow accused persons to obtain bail and, in some cases, commit further offences.

She called for a stronger system that can ensure timely investigation, prosecution and punishment.

“The extremely firm stance that I personally took in the Vaishnavi Hagawane case will be the exact same kind of stance in Shilpa Gaware’s case,” Andhare said.

She said Shiv Sena (UBT) would continue to stand against injustice and crime.

Separate attack on government over funds

During the interaction, Andhare also criticised the state government over its spending priorities.

She claimed that funds meant for social development and healthcare were being diverted towards other schemes and projects. She referred to SARTHI, BARTI and Mahajyoti and alleged that resources meant to help communities enter the mainstream were being affected.

She also claimed that ₹9 crore required for healthcare at a hospital in Amravati had not been provided, while ₹121 crore had been made available for a project associated with political leaders Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana.

These were political allegations made by Andhare and were separate from the Shilpa Gaware case.

She also criticised former Maharashtra State Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar over her reported involvement in the bar business. Andhare said people holding positions associated with women’s welfare should consider how their public roles are viewed when entering such businesses.

The main focus of Andhare’s visit, however, remained the Gaware case. She said the investigation must establish the circumstances of Shilpa’s death and that anyone found responsible must face the law.