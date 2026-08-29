Two Held By Pune ACB For Accepting ₹5.5 Lakh Bribe On Behalf Of Police Constable | FPJ Photo

Pune: The Pune unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two private persons for allegedly accepting a ₹5.5 lakh bribe on behalf of a police constable in Malshiras, Solapur district. The trap was laid on August 28 after the ACB verified multiple bribery demands linked to a case registered at Akluj Police Station. The two suspects were caught accepting the money under a bridge on the Malshiras-Piliv Road near Jankar Plot in Malshiras.

The ACB said the bribe was allegedly demanded to prevent the complainant’s parents from being arrested and to have them served a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The two arrested suspects have been identified as Aba Sawala Walkunde, 48, a private driver from Malshiras, and Mahadev Pandhari Mane, 39, of Motewadi in Malshiras.

Bribe demands linked to police case

According to the ACB, the complainant is a 37-year-old licence consultant. He approached the ACB on August 21 and alleged that Police Constable Anil Mahadev Shinde had demanded ₹25 lakh for himself and Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Walke.

The money was allegedly demanded to prevent a case from being registered against the complainant’s brother and others at Akluj Police Station.

The complainant refused to pay the amount. Following this, a case was registered against his brother and others at Akluj Police Station.

The ACB said Shinde later contacted the complainant through Walkunde’s mobile phone. Shinde allegedly told him that the case would not have been registered if the earlier ₹25 lakh had been paid.

He then allegedly demanded ₹25 lakh for investigating officer DySP Walke to help secure anticipatory bail and avoid the invocation of provisions of the PCPNDT Act. Shinde allegedly demanded another ₹5 lakh for himself after the work was completed.

The ACB said Shinde had already accepted ₹10 lakh in connection with two other suspects in the case and later demanded the remaining ₹15 lakh.

Second demand of ₹5.5 lakh verified

During a verification operation on August 24, Walkunde allegedly demanded ₹25 lakh in the presence of two independent witnesses on behalf of Shinde and DySP Walke.

The ACB then conducted another verification on August 27.

During this verification, Walkunde and Mane allegedly told the complainant that ₹5 lakh had to be paid for DySP Walke and ₹50,000 for Police Constable Rahul Maruti Wagh.

The total demand was ₹5.5 lakh.

The money was allegedly demanded to ensure that the complainant’s parents were not arrested and were instead served a notice under Section 35(3) of the BNSS.

The ACB said Wagh, who is posted at Malshiras Police Station, had abetted the demand.

Two caught accepting money

The ACB laid a trap on August 28.

At around 2.30 pm, Walkunde and Mane allegedly accepted ₹5.5 lakh on behalf of Wagh. The transaction took place under the bridge on the Malshiras-Piliv Road near Jankar Plot.

The two private persons were caught red-handed by the ACB team.

They were taken into custody on August 29 at 2.30 pm.

An offence under Sections 7, 7A and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, is being registered at Malshiras Police Station in Solapur Rural.

The case involves police personnel Anil Shinde, posted at Natepute Police Station and currently on duty at the DySP office in Akluj, and Rahul Wagh of Malshiras Police Station, along with the two private persons.

ACB urges citizens to report bribe demands

The trap was conducted by Deputy Superintendent of Police Nita Misal of the ACB Pune unit. Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Walke supervised the operation.

The ACB has appealed to citizens to report any demand for a bribe by a public servant. It said citizens can approach the bureau if they have information about corruption or are asked to pay a bribe.